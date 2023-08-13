Union County Vo-Tech gets $33 million to expand and improve

Union County Vocational-Technical Schools will receive $33 million to expand and improve facilities on its campus.

Senate President Nicholas Scutari made the official public announcement at the school’s Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, July 26, alongside Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados, Commissioner Vice-Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded, and Commissioners Lourdes Leon and Bette Jane Kowalski, as well as school leaders and students.

“Our commitment to collaborating with Union County Vocational-Technical Schools to make our schools top-notch has always been one of our top priorities when it comes to education,” Granados said. “Now, with this recent allocation of additional funding from the state, we have an unprecedented opportunity to significantly expand the Union County Vocational-Technical Schools.”

The $33 million financial investment marks a historic moment for both the educational institution and the community it serves. The funding secured by Scutari will allow UCTVS to continue to provide educational opportunities to college bound high school students as well as adults interested in technical skills for a new career or who want to enhance existing skills.

“I’m proud I was an early supporter of the vision of Union County Vocational-Technical Schools, when this beautiful campus we have now was just an empty field. I will continue to support the growth of the schools and ensure that the best and the brightest students of Union County have the resources they need to reach their potential,” Scutari said.

The Scotch Plains campus houses several career academies and technical institutions. All of the schools partner with industry, colleges, and universities, as well as government entities to provide real-world experience that can translate into college preparation or support job placement.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to serve our current students, as well as plan for new ways to expand our curriculum and serve the community at-large,” said UCVTS Superintendent of Schools Gwendolyn S. Ryan.