Union County to recognize World Homeless Day on Oct. 10

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners will join communities around the world in recognizing Thursday, Oct. 10, as World Homeless Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about homelessness and advocating for solutions to end housing insecurity. Union County will mark the occasion with events and initiatives designed to educate the public, provide direct services to those in need and promote community-based solutions to homelessness.

“Homelessness impacts individuals and families across Union County, including veterans, survivors of domestic violence and those struggling with mental health challenges or financial instability,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Our community must take collective action to address this issue and ensure access to safe, affordable housing. Together, we can reduce homelessness, making it rare, short-lived and non-recurring, while building a more just and compassionate Union County for all.”

World Homeless Day is observed annually on Oct. 10 to bring attention to the global challenge of homelessness and to remind communities of the role they can play in addressing housing insecurity. This day underscores the need for increased awareness, advocacy and outreach, as well as the promotion of strategies that offer both immediate relief and long-term solutions.

“World Homeless Day is a critical reminder of the importance of uniting to tackle the underlying causes of homelessness and ensuring that everyone in our community has the opportunity to rebuild their lives with dignity,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the Human Services Advisory Council. “By partnering with local organizations and expanding essential services, we remain committed to helping those in need find stability and developing sustainable solutions that uplift and protect our most vulnerable residents.”

In recognition of World Homeless Day 2024, Union County, in partnership with local agencies, shelters and community organizations, will host an event designed to provide direct services and raise awareness about homelessness and housing instability. The goal is to reduce stigma, educate the public and encourage more compassionate responses to homelessness.

As part of the county’s observance of World Homeless Day, the following actions will be taken:

• FRESH START Event: On Thursday, Oct. 10, Union County will host a FRESH START event that brings together local service providers to offer on-the-spot shower and laundry services, along with housing assistance, substance abuse and mental health support, and job placement resources.

• Resource Guide Distribution: Union County will expand the distribution of its 2024 Resource Guide, which includes a comprehensive Homelessness Chart of Services, outlining available resources for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

• Official Proclamation: Union County will declare Thursday, Oct. 10, as “World Homeless Day” and encourage all residents, businesses, schools, healthcare providers and organizations to support efforts that reduce homelessness and promote long-term, community-based solutions.

Homelessness is a complex and multifaceted challenge. It affects millions of individuals each year, with more than 580,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night in the United States alone. Its causes are varied and include economic hardship, lack of affordable housing, mental health conditions, substance abuse disorders, and domestic violence, among others.

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness or housing instability, there are resources available. For more information, call the Union County DHS Action Line at 908-677-5405.