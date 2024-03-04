Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit showcases local talent at Elizabeth Public Library

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the opening of the 2024 Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit, now on display at the Elizabeth Public Library. The Teen Arts Touring Exhibit features visual art works selected to serve as an exemplary representation of the artistic talent in Union County.

“We are proud to support our young artists and provide them with a platform to showcase their talents,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Participating in the arts boosts the development and well-being of our youth, setting the stage for lifelong learning. Celebrate these young artists by visiting the exhibit as they share their work with us.”

The Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is located on the third floor of the Elizabeth Public Library, 11 South Broad St., and will run from now until Wednesday, March 27. Artworks displayed in the exhibition were chosen from submissions by students participating in their local county teen arts festivals. These pieces were then nominated for inclusion in the touring exhibit. The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours, which can be found visiting the library website at http://www.elizpl.org or by calling 908-354-6060.

Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board, said, “As a community, it’s vital that we recognize the talents of our young people. Visitors to the exhibit not only support and celebrate young artists but also encourage future generations to explore their own artistic potential.”

The Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks and Recreation, coordinates the Union County Teen Arts Festival and Exhibits. For more information about this and other programs and services related to the arts in Union County, contact the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth at 908-558-2550 or email [email protected]. NJ Relay users may dial 7-1-1.