Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit now on display at Plainfield public library

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners have announced that the 2024 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is currently on view at the Plainfield Public Library, located at 800 Park Ave.

This year’s exhibit is a selection of 21 works selected from the 2024 Union County Teen Arts Festival, an annual two-day event celebrating creativity in the literary, performing and visual arts at Trailside Nature & Science Center in Mountainside.

“Union County is proud to showcase the incredible talents of our young artists through the Teen Arts Touring Exhibit,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “As a former educator, I have always believed in the power of the arts in education. This program not only highlights the creativity of our students, but also brings communities together to celebrate the arts. I encourage everyone to visit the Plainfield Public Library and experience the works on display.”

The Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit, now on display at its final stop at the Plainfield Public Library, has made its way across the county, inspiring audiences at each destination.

Visitors can enjoy the exhibit in Plainfield through Friday, March 7. Admission is free and open to the public. The 2024 Teen Arts Tour includes the following exhibiting students:

• Berkeley Heights, Governor Livingston High School, Sophia Castrovinci

• Cranford, Cranford High School, Madison Cardona; Lincoln School CAP Program, Anthony Scherer

• Elizabeth, Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy, Valentina Ocampo; Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy, Angelina Correia; JVJ STEM Academy, Andy Medina;

J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy, Maria Galarza; John E. Dwyer Technology Academy,

David Mateo Garavito Ariea; Thomas Edison Career & Technical Academy, Halley Lowe Cabreja and Vanessa Ponce; Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy, Keziah Hanson

• Kenilworth, David Brearley High School, Laura Limon

• Linden, Linden High School, Lenara Osborn

• New Providence, New Providence High School, Ava Cominsky

• Plainfield, Plainfield Academy of Arts, Emanuel Perry

• Roselle, Abraham Clark High School, Trinity Moore and Carla Torres

• Roselle Park, Roselle Park High School, Anna da Silva and Emma Lantiqua

• Scotch Plains, Union County Academy of the Performing Arts, Maria Thomas; Union County Vo-Tech High School, Anthony Granados

The Union County Teen Arts Festival & Touring Exhibit is coordinated each year by the Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs and the Department of Parks & Recreation. For more information about all Cultural & Heritage Affairs programs and services, contact the office at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth; call 908-558-2550 or email [email protected]. NJ relay users dial 7-1-1.