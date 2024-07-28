Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit now on display at linden public library

LINDEN, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the 2024 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is now on display at the Linden Public Library. This year’s exhibit is a selection of 21 works selected from the 2024 Union County Teen Arts Festival, an annual two-day event celebrating creativity in the literary, performing and visual arts at Trailside Nature & Science Center in Mountainside.

“The Teen Arts Festival provides a platform for teenagers in Union County to showcase their artistic talents,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “This annual tradition of taking selected works on tour not only celebrates their creativity but also inspires younger artists to pursue their passions and gain confidence in their abilities.”

The Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is currently on display at its first stop – the Linden Public Library, 31 East Henry St., Linden. Additional locations of the tour, which will travel through early 2025, include the Union County Commissioners Gallery in Elizabeth, as well as public libraries in Cranford, Roselle, Elizabeth and Plainfield. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The 2024 Teen Arts Tour includes the following exhibiting students:

• Berkeley Heights, Governor Livingston High School = Sophia Castrovinci;

• Cranford, Cranford High School = Madison Cardona; Lincoln School CAP Program = Anthony Scherer;

• Elizabeth, Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy = Valentina Ocampo; Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy = Angelina Correia; JVJ STEM Academy = Andy Medina;

J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy = Maria Galarza; John E. Dwyer Technology Academy = David Mateo Garavito Ariea; Thomas Edison Career & Technical Academy = Halley Lowe Cabreja and Vanessa Ponce; and Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy = Keziah Hanson;

• Kenilworth, David Brearley High School = Laura Limon;

• Linden, Linden High School = Lenara Osborn;

• New Providence, New Providence High School = Ava Cominsky;

• Plainfield, Plainfield Academy of Arts = Emanuel Perry;

• Roselle, Abraham Clark High School = Trinity Moore and Carla Torres;

• Roselle Park, Roselle Park High School = Anna da Silva and Emma Lantiqua; and

• Scotch Plains, Union County Academy of the Performing Arts = Maria Thomas; Union County Vo-Tech High School = Anthony Granados.

The Union County Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit is coordinated each year by the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs and Department of Parks and Recreation to highlight the exceptional artistic talent of Union County teens. For information about all Cultural and Heritage Affairs programs and services, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth, or call 908-558-2550. NJ Relay service users should call 7-1-1 or email [email protected].