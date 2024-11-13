Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit now on display at Elizabeth Public Library

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the 2024 Teen Arts Touring Exhibit is currently on view at the Elizabeth Public Library Main Branch, 11 South Broad St. This year’s exhibit is a selection of 21 works selected from the 2024 Union County Teen Arts Festival, an annual two-day event celebrating creativity in the literary, performing and visual arts at Trailside Nature and Science Center in Mountainside.

“We’re proud to support these talented young artists and invite residents to experience the energy and vision they bring to the arts,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “The Teen Arts Touring Exhibit reminds us all that creativity has no boundaries and art is for everyone.”

The Union County Teen Arts Touring Exhibit, now on display at the Elizabeth Public Library Main Branch, has made its way across the county, inspiring audiences at each destination. Visitors can enjoy the exhibit in Elizabeth through Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, after which it will make its final stop at the Plainfield Public Library. Admission is free and open to the public.

The 2024 Teen Arts Tour includes the following exhibiting students:

• Berkeley Heights = Governor Livingston High School, Sophia Castrovinci;

• Cranford = Cranford High School, Madison Cardona; and Lincoln School CAP Program, Anthony Scherer;

• Elizabeth = Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy, Valentina Ocampo; Elizabeth High School at Frank J. Cicarell Academy, Angelina Correia; JVJ STEM Academy, Andy Medina; J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy, Maria Galarza; John E. Dwyer Technology Academy, David Mateo Garavito Ariea; Thomas Edison Career and Technical Academy, Halley Lowe Cabreja and Vanessa Ponce; and Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy, Keziah Hanson;

• Kenilworth = David Brearley High School, Laura Limon;

• Linden = Linden High School, Lenara Osborn;

• New Providence = New Providence High School, Ava Cominsky;

• Plainfield = Plainfield Academy of Arts, Emanuel Perry;

• Roselle = Abraham Clark High School, Trinity Moore and Carla Torres;

• Roselle Park = Roselle Park High School, Anna da Silva and Emma Lantiqua; and

• Scotch Plains = Union County Academy of the Performing Arts, Maria Thomas; and Union County Vo-Tech High School, Anthony Granados.

The Union County Teen Arts Festival and Touring Exhibit is coordinated each year by the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, Department of Parks and Recreation. For information about all Cultural and Heritage Affairs programs and services, contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth 07202; call 908-558-2550. NJ Relay service users should call 7-1-1 or email [email protected].