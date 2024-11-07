Union county teams square off in football sectional semifinals

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In order to win a sectional state championship, you must first qualify for the playoffs out of the group-section in which you are situated.

Then, you must win a first-round game, in order to have the opportunity to reach the title contest.

That’s where we’re at now, the sectional semifinals.

Ten Union County schools qualified for the playoffs, but only three advanced to this weekend’s semifinal round play. Cranford High School, a four seed, will play on the road in Bergen County, while No. 2 seeds Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy and New Providence High School remain home.

Cranford last won a sectional title in 2021 and has won three sectional state championships in the playoff era, which began in 1974.

Elizabeth last won in 2012 and has won eight championships.

New Providence was last victorious in 2010 and has six crowns to its credit.

All three Union County teams are now just 48 minutes, or more, away from playing for another sectional state championship.

The winners of this weekend’s clashes advance to next weekend’s championship games.

Here’s a look at the three sectional semifinal matchups involving Union County squads:

North 2, Group 5

Passaic County Technical Institute at Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy: The host Minutemen have won four straight, a string of victories that began with a regular season 26-24 win at Morristown High School and extended to last week’s 34-33 triumph at home against the Colonials. Now at 6-3, Elizabeth has won six games for the first time since 2018 and has produced its first four-game winning streak since beginning the 2015 campaign 4-0. Elizabeth is sparked offensively by up-and-coming sophomore quarterback Arique Fleming. Passaic Tech beat Plainfield High School, 18-12, at home in last week’s first-round game to improve to 8-2, winners of three in a row. Elizabeth last reached the North 2, Group 5 final in 2014.

North 2, Group 3

Cranford High School at Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan: The visiting Cougars have won five straight since falling at Summit High School, 21-7, on Saturday, Sept. 28, a victim of several special team mishaps. Cranford (7-2) avenged that loss last week by beating Summit, 27-22, at home. That was the most points the Cougars allowed in a win this season, averaging giving up less than 13 points in the games they won. In order, Niko Aloi, Ryder Connors, Dylan Jones and senior quarterback Tyler Veltre scored the Cranford touchdowns. Veltre was the game-winner, on a one-yard run, and the only points scored in the second half. Cranford head coach Erik Rosenmeier is in his 20th season at the helm of the Cougars, a tenure that began in the fall of 2005. “I love coaching football and I love the Cranford kids,” Rosenmeier, 59, said. “When I first got to Cranford and saw how successful the baseball program was, I thought, ‘Why can’t football be just as successful?’”

Rosenmeier has guided Cranford to all three of its sectional state championships in the playoff era – North 2, Group 3 crowns in 2011, 2015 and 2021. “Cranford’s not a blue-collar town, but the kids are blue collar and very coachable.” Last year’s team fell at eventual champion West Essex, 13-0, in a North 2, Group 3 first-rounder. “Last year was a learning experience,” Rosenmeier said. “We learned that we can play hard and had to play that way and it still didn’t happen.”

This year, Cranford had a big win at Rahway, 14-13, on FRiday, Oct. 4, and two weeks later outlasted Colonia High School, 18-13, at home. “Those two wins, coming out on top in those two games, began the difference between this year’s team and last year’s,”

Rosenmeier said. Old Tappan, guided by head coach Brian Dunn, went12-1 in 2022 and 9-2 in 2023. In 2022, the Golden Knights were the top seed in North 1, Group 3 and captured the section by beating second-seeded Hillside High School, 28-14, at home in the sectional final. They then went on to win the first-ever Group 3 state championship game, downing Delsea, 24-14, at Rutgers University. Old Tappan beat North 2, Group 3 champion West Morris Regional High School, 21-6, in the first Group 3 semifinals at Franklin High School.

Old Tappan was the top seed again in North 1, Group 3 last year and fell at thome to sixth-seeded West Morris 21-17 in the championship game. This year’s squad is 8-1, its only loss coming at Pascack Valley High School, 27-21, on Friday, Oct. 25, in its final regular season game. Old Tappan produced three straight shutout victories prior to that defeat. Cranford produced three straight shutout victories two years ago. Cranford had a winning season every year, from 2010 to 2022, and has made the playoffs every year since 2011. Cranford last reached the North 2, Group 3 final in 2021.

North 2, Group 1

Hasbrouck Heights High School at New Providence High School: Six years ago, New Providence traveled north to Bergen County and ran into a buzzsaw, an 8-0 Aviators team that came out on top 42-0, en route to a sectional state championship, a regional title and a perfect 12-0 record. Hasbrouck Heights (7-2) has won five in a row, including last week’s 41-7 first-round home victory over fellow Bergen County school Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School. New Providence (8-2) had many stars in last week’s 49-24 first-round home win against Boonton High School, including Mike Petses, TJ Munn, James Keneally, Sam Sicoli, AJ Whitehead and Jameson Moore. The Pioneers have won three straight and are 6-0 at home this season at Lieder Field. New Providence last reached the North 2, Group 1 final in 2010.

Union County football schedule for this weekend’s sectional semifinals

Friday, Nov. 8

North 2, Group 5

3-Passaic Tech (8-2) at 2-Elizabeth (6-4), 6 p.m.

4-Bridgewater-Raritan (4-6) at 1-Union City (8-1), 7 p.m.

North 2, Group 3

4-Cranford (7-2) at 1-Old Tappan (8-1), 6 p.m.

3-West Morris (8-2) at 2-West Essex (7-2), 7 p.m.

North 2, Group 1

3-Hasbrouck Heights (7-2) at 2-New Providence (8-2), 6 p.m.

4-Verona (7-3) at 1-Cedar Grove (10-0), 7 p.m.