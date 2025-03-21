Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a big success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The 28th annual Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade marched down the streets of the township of Union Saturday, March 15. The parade route started at the intersection of Morris and Jeanette avenues, traveled 1.1 miles toward Union Center and turned on Stuyvesant Avenue toward the Union Center Cannon. It first took place in 1997.

Marc Dowling was this year’s grand marshal. Gabby Sully was the general chairperson of the parade. Jimmy Holmes was the parade adjutant.

Photos by Steve Ellmore