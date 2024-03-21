Union County softball hits the bases running this week

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Another Union County softball season is upon us, with the first scheduled scrimmages taking place this week, starting Thursday, March 21.

Cranford High School, sparked by two of the best seniors in the state in Sophia DeMarco and Maddy DeLong, has its first four scrimmages set to be played at its Adams Avenue Field.

On Friday, March 22, at 4 p.m., the three-time defending Union County Tournament champion Cougars will host Passaic Valley Regional High School. On Monday, March 25, at 4 p.m., it will be Mount St. Dominic Academy from Caldwell coming to Cranford. The Cougars are then scheduled to host Columbia High School on Wednesday, March 27, at 4:30 p.m., and then welcome Hanover Park High School on Thursday, March 28, at 4 p.m.

Cranford’s final scheduled scrimmage is at James Caldwell High School on Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m.

Cranford went 26-5 last year and, in addition to winning the UCT for the third year in a row, for the second time in program history, the Cougars also captured the North 2, Group 3 sectional state championship for the second time in three years.

Cranford lost a 12-11 decision at home to Morris Knolls High School in the Group 3 semifinals to fall two victories shy of capturing the program’s first overall group state title.

Cranford’s season-opener is set for Monday, April 1, at noon, at David Brearley High School in Kenilworth. The Cougars will open at home on Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m., vs. Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy.

Union has six scrimmages scheduled before opening at home on Monday, April 1, vs. Governor Livingston High School at 10:30 a.m.

Cranford edged Governor Livingston 2-1 in last year’s UCT championship game at Kean University.

Union scrimmages include at Millburn High School on Thursday, March 21, at 4:30 p.m.; home against Union City High School on Saturday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m.; home against South Plainfield High School on Monday, March 25, at 4 p.m.; home against J.P. Stevens High School on Tuesday, March 26, at 4 p.m.; home against Rahway High School on Wednesday, March 27, at 4 p.m.; and at Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child on Thursday, March 28, at 4 p.m.

Cranford had the best record among the teams situated in the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division last year at 26-5, while Governor Livingston was second at 19-7. Jonathan Dayton High School led the Mountain Division at 19-10, with Union second at 14-9.

Cranford players that were sophomores last year included Morgan Bond, Ava Orr, Adriennne Lettini, Hannah Semple and Alexa Stulpin. Players that were freshmen were Brook Bentrewicz, Grace Ingraham, Mady Garofalo, Ciara Conley and Lilliana Pardo.

Cranford has never won the UCT four times in a row. If the Cougars are to do so this year, it will be with a different pitcher, since Avery Toddings was part of a senior class that included eight players a year ago. The other Cranford seniors lost to graduation included Karina Kilbashian, Katie Bendert, Madi Jones, Giulia Olear, Taryn Palm-Morrison, Emma Grace-Pachkowski and Sabrina Prata.

Union will have a new pitcher this year as well, after losing 2023 senior hurlers Alexa Liquori and Anabella Farinha to graduation. Farinha and Liquori led the Farmers in hits last year with 28 and 26. Placing third was freshman Alesandra Silvestre with 24.

Now a sophomore, Silvestre played center field and catcher last year. Silvestre paced Union in batting average at .416 and triples with three.

Oak Knoll, Union Catholic High School and New Providence High School went 16-8, 15-8 and 14-8 as the top teams in the Mountain Division. The teams with the best records out of the Sky Division were Kent Place School at 10-12 and Linden High School at 9-13.

The cutoff date for teams to qualify for their state tournaments is Saturday, May 18. The states are scheduled to commence four days later on Wednesday, May 22.

Cranford has now captured eight UCT titles overall after winning the last three. Here’s a closer look:

Cranford Cougar UCT Softball Championships

2023: Cranford 2, Governor Livingston 1 – at Kean University

WP: Avery Toddings. Head coach: Melissa Moreno.

2022: Cranford 9, Elizabeth 0 – at Kean University

WP: Avery Toddings. Head coach: Melissa Moreno.

2021: Cranford 5, Governor Livingston 1 – at Linden High School

WP: Morrigan Gardiner. Head coach: Christine Pemoulie.

2010: Cranford 4, Governor Livingston 3 – at Kean University

WP: Kelly Hardman. Head coach: Bob Bruno.

2008: Cranford 2, Union 0 – at Linden High School

WP: Kelly Hardman. Head coach: Bob Bruno.

2007: Cranford 13, Linden 0 – at Linden High School

WP: Kelly Hardman. Head coach: Bob Bruno.

2006: Cranford 1, Governor Livingston 0 – at Linden High School

WP: Elena Morge. Head coach: Shannon Norton.

2002: Cranford 3, Union 0 – at Linden High School

WP: Christine Pemoulie. Head coach: Terry Biunno.