Union County seniors and caregivers are invited to speak with experts at local ‘ASK’ events in February

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and caregivers to the upcoming Aging Services Kiosk events to explore the wide range of senior programs and resources available. These events allow attendees to meet with experienced professionals who can offer expert guidance and assistance with a variety of services, including form completion. Bilingual staff will be available at all dates in February to provide support in Spanish.

“This program was primarily designed to improve the day-to-day lives of our seniors and caregivers by connecting them to vital resources and providing them with real human support when they need it most,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “Alongside our Division on Aging and their knowledgeable and friendly staff, we bring this program to local libraries each month to make it as convenient and accessible as possible for our senior community to receive assistance. I encourage you to take advantage of this great service and visit our Aging Services Kiosk on the next available date.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care, and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Following are the upcoming ASK events in February:

• Thursday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, Clark Public Library, 303 Westfield Ave., Clark;

• Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, Westfield Memorial Library, 550 East Broad St., Westfield;

• Thursday, Feb. 20, from noon to 2 p.m., Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 South Broad St., Elizabeth; and

• Thursday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon, Hillside Public Library, 1409 Liberty Ave., Hillside.

“We deeply appreciate the senior community in Union County and want nothing more than to see them thriving, and enjoying life with all the ease, comfort and support available to them,” said Union County Commissioner James Baker, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging.

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.