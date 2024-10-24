Union County senior artists shine at 58th annual New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 13 Union County artists have been selected as award winners in the 58th annual New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show. The exhibit includes original artworks created by both professional and non-professional artists, ages 60 and older, from all 21 counties across the state.

“We are proud to share that Union County is home to some amazing award-winning senior artists,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Congratulations to these outstanding residents for their well-deserved recognition. Their artwork is truly remarkable and a testament to the talent and creativity that continues to flow through our thriving senior community.”

Every artwork in the state-level exhibit already received a first-place award for its media category at a juried county-level show. Artworks by 20 Union County seniors advanced to the state show, where these artists were awarded for their work.

“The winning art pieces showcase the talent that led these senior artists to be recognized as the best in the state,” said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Union County Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board. “We encourage all residents to visit the exhibition online or in person and witness their accomplishments firsthand, demonstrating that there’s no age limit to discovering new passions and creating exceptional work.”

The Union County awardees are:

• Dorothy Siclare, of Plainfield, first place, Oil Painting by a Professional artist for the painting, “Evening”

• Luciano Felicio, of Union, first place, Sculpture by a Non-Professional artist for the artwork, “Edgar, the Recycled Metal Raven”

• Joe Manzella, of Cranford, first place, Digital/Computer Art by a Non-Professional artist for the artwork, “Embrace Your Creativity”

• Lydia Watson, of Plainfield, second place, Works on Paper by a Professional artist for the painting, “Ride or Die”

• Jody Pfeiffer, of Westfield, second place, Pastel by a Non-Professional artist for the artwork, “Amaryllis”

• Veronica Dunscombe, of New Providence, honorable mention, Sculpture by a Professional artist for the artwork, “Art Ancien Perdu, Reppoussé”

• Paul Federico, of Scotch Plains, honorable mention, Printmaking by a Professional artist for the artwork, “Tuscany”

• Diane Gallo, of Summit, honorable mention, Pastel by a Professional artist for the artwork, “Angle of Repose”

• Marianne Jennings, of Mountainside, honorable mention, Craft by a Professional artist for the artwork, “Golden Fall Flowers”

• Betsy Kozlowski, of Summit, honorable mention, Acrylic Painting by a Professional artist for the painting, “Shrooms”

• Louise Wheeler, of New Providence, honorable mention, Mixed Media by a Professional artist for the artwork, “Log Cabin Clay Quilt”

• Nicholas Florio, of Roselle Park, honorable mention, Works on Paper by a Non-Professional artist for the artwork, “Vigilant Highlanders”

• Peter Pagano, of Clark, honorable mention, Craft by a Non-Professional artist for the artwork, “Wooden Soccer Ball”

The New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show can be viewed online at www.njseniorarts.com/gallery/ or in person at the main building of Meadow Lakes Senior Living, 300 Meadow Lakes, East Windsor. The public is invited to view the art show in person, now through Wednesday, Oct. 30, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of six or more should contact Meadow Lakes in advance by calling 609-448-4100. Driving directions are found at https://meadowlakesonline.org/contact/directions/.

The art show is a co-sponsored project of Mercer County’s Division of Culture and Heritage and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about activities and programs of the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, visit ucnj.org/cultural, email [email protected] or call 908-558-2550.

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins