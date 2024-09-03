Union County responds to resident feedback and modifies Clark Reservoir Project

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announced on Monday, Aug. 26, that, in response to feedback from residents and community members, Union County has revised the plan for the Clark Reservoir Project to better reflect the input and concerns of local residents. The county carefully considered the suggestions voiced during public meetings in Clark and during Union County Commissioner meetings, leading to a decision to make adjustments to the current project.

“We deeply value the input of our Union County residents,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “By working together and listening to one another, we can create spaces that reflect our vision of preserving open space while also enhancing recreational opportunities.”

The project, managed by CME Associates, an engineering and planning firm, originally proposed a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the Clark Reservoir. The initial design included several features, such as a train, carousel and ice skating, which have presently been removed from the revised plans based on community feedback. CME Associates will continue to play a key role in implementing the updated project.

“We are fully committed to preserving the natural beauty of the Clark Reservoir while addressing its critical environmental challenges,” said County Manager Ed Oatman. “In response to our residents, we have refined our approach to focus on essential improvements that balance ecological preservation with thoughtful recreational enhancements. This project ensures that all residents and visitors in our county have access to the reservoir as a serene, sustainable resource to enjoy.”

The updated plan prioritizes essential environmental improvements, such as dredging the reservoir to combat siltation and sedimentation, enhancing flood storage, and improving water quality. At the same time, it will create a space that embraces the natural charm of the area. New additions like unpaved walking paths, duck boats, non-motorized sports options including canoes, kayaks and a fishing pier will offer residents a serene and enjoyable recreational experience. These thoughtful adjustments will continue to keep the reservoir a cherished green space for the community while providing meaningful environmental and recreational benefits.

“We recently held an open space committee meeting to address adjusting our current plan based on resident’s concerns, all while still maintaining our vision for the county,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Open Space Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Board. “Working in collaboration with the County Manager and his team at this meeting, we were dedicated in ensuring our projects reflect the community’s needs and values. By prioritizing the preservation of the reservoir’s natural landscape and addressing long-standing environmental issues, we are creating a project that balances progress with preservation, making the Clark Reservoir a valued natural space for future generations to enjoy.”

For more information and updates about the project, visit the Union County website at https://ucnj.org/clark-reservoir-project/.