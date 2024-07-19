Union County residents on the autism spectrum share their stories

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ELIZABETH, NJ — Balancing work, school, a social life and hobbies can be a daunting task for many adults, but for those on the autism spectrum, it can present unique challenges. Two Union County residents shared how they have found support and success with the assistance of Community Access Unlimited, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities.

Tyler O’Neill, a 32-year-old resident of Scotch Plains, shared how his involvement with CAU’s Academy of Continuing Education and the CAU Community Players theater troupe has been transformative.

“That’s when I developed my confidence,” O’Neill said of his first leading role as Shrek in “Shrek the Musical” in 2015. Set to perform in his 10th musical with CAU this summer, O’Neill added, “I feel that whatever I want in my future, anything is possible.”

O’Neill is gearing up to play Patrick Star in “The SpongeBob Musical,” CAU Community Players’ 13th annual production, scheduled for July 19, 20, and 21, 2024 at Cicarell Academy in Elizabeth. Formed in 2012, the inclusive theater troupe welcomes performers of all abilities. Tickets are available now at: https://our.show/spongebobcau.

O’Neill said he first heard about the theater program as a student at ACE, where he currently attends groups in personal finance, reading and art. ACE, short for the Academy of Continuing Education, offers a variety of continuing education courses with flexible options for adults with developmental disabilities.

In addition to working part-time at a grocery store, O’Neill is also continuing his arts education with a new challenge by enrolling in online gaming design courses. His goal is to learn more about digital art with a goal of creating video games.

Reflecting on his journey, O’Neill said, “Focus on what you want in your future and don’t worry — all that matters is that you work hard at something you’re passionate about. Just don’t quit your day job just yet.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in 36 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder and more than 2% of adults in the United States are estimated to have ASD. April marks Autism Acceptance Month, with a focus on igniting positive change in the lives of individuals with autism and their families.

CAU provides comprehensive support to individuals with developmental disabilities, including 396 members with autism, as well as at-risk youth in New Jersey through services including housing, employment programs, day programs, continuing education, assistive technology and more.

Robbie Matos, a 28-year-old resident of Summit, has found his passion through sports, excelling in Special Olympics basketball and soccer teams, and participating in 10 marathons. Despite his busy schedule, Matos finds time to attend CAU’s Academy of Continuing Education three days a week, while actively seeking new job opportunities.

Matos emphasized the importance of equality for individuals with autism when he said, “We should all be treated equally, even those people who have autism.” He shared his desires for the future to pursue higher education and secure employment.

Deborah Matos, his mother, expressed gratitude for the support her son has received. “We’ve been happy to see all the successes we’ve seen with Robbie,” she said. “He’s gone from not talking (as a child) to being very verbal and social.”

She acknowledged the critical role of CAU’s programs in Matos’ development, including his work with a behaviorist. CAU employs a team of board-certified behavior analyst-licensed behaviorists who work with individuals on a behavioral support plan built around person centered values and family needs.

“His behavior has been fantastic. (He) is very helpful for Robbie, providing a good sounding board and helping him challenge himself. It’s been terrific having him on board.”

Matod described participating in one CAU event as a milestone moment for him — reading a selection of the “I Have a Dream” speech at CAU’s 2023 celebration honoring the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic speech.

“It was a great opportunity for him to do something that he typically wouldn’t do,” Deborah Matos said. “Remembering where he was when he first started to where he is now and representing the organization and commemorating Dr. King’s legacy — I was really excited.”

Photos Courtesy of Erin Jerome