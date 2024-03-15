Union County players announced for roster of North/South football game

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Myles Hamilton was as complete as a player could be on defense for a Linden High School unit, guided by coordinator Anthony Reinoso, that was good enough to yield less than 20 points a game in 2023.

Hamilton, a three-year varsity starter, could be found stuffing the run, whether it was an opposing running back or the quarterback trying to break contain, or dropping back to prevent the passing game from succeeding.

“The one word I would first use to describe his play is ’relentless,’” Linden head coach Al Chiola said. “Myles has a motor that doesn’t stop. He goes from sideline to sideline.”

That was never more prevalent than last fall, when Hamilton paced the 6-3-1 Tigers, who reached the North 1, Group 4 quarterfinals, in total tackles with 155. He also led Linden in solo tackles with 36, tackles for losses with 23 and forced fumbles with three.

Hamilton’s next plans, before he continues to play in college at Division 1 Fairfield, Conn., school Sacred Heart University, are terrorizing some of the best players from South Jersey.

Hamilton is one of nine players from Union County on the North roster for this year’s 46th annual Phil Simms NJ North-South All-Star Football Classic, which will kick off Sunday, June 9, at 5 p.m., at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium in Union.

Union County players on North roster

2-Marquis Diggs, Rahway, (6-0, 165), defensive back

7-Myles Hamilton, Linden, (6-3, 200), linebacker

12-Tyler Kessel, Summit, (6-1, 210), linebacker

13-Nireese McDougald, Elizabeth, (5-11, 175), defensive back

21-Noah Ricca, Scotch Plains-Fanwood, (6-3, 210), linebacker

22-McNaully Erminal, Hillside, (6-0, 175), defensive back

26-Kordal Hinton, Union, (6-0, 220), linebacker

55-Kinte Warnock, Union, (6-5, 250), offensive lineman

58-Julian Montez, Westfield, (6-5, 290), offensive lineman

“Myles is honored to be selected to play in the Phil Simms North-South All-Star Game,” Chiola said. “It’s a great honor. As he has done throughout his career, Myles will represent Linden the right way.”

The Media Day for this June’s game is Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m., at Kean University’s Harwood Arena. All of the players and their parents will be present, along with all of the coaches and officials that make the game a season-ending highlight.

Phil Simms will be one of the speakers along with the honorary captains for both squads. Simms’ name was first attached to the game in 2014.

Seven of the nine Union County players are listed at positions on defense. The two on offense are linemen Kinte Warnock of Union High School and Julian Montez of Westfield High School. Union is also represented by linebacker Kordal Hinton.

The other Union County players include defensive back Marquis Diggs of Rahway High School, linebacker Tyler Kessel of Summit High School, defensive back Nireese McDougald of Elizabeth High School–Frank J. Cicarell Academy, linebacker Noah Ricca of Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School and defensive back McNaully Erminal of Hillside High School.

The North has won the last three games, including a 10-6 decision against the South last year, following a 0-0 score at the break. The series is now deadlocked at 20-20-2.

The North has never led in the series. The last time the South won was in 2018 by a score of 38-16 at Kean University. The game was moved to Kean University in 2009.

The inaugural NJ Girls Flag Football North-South All-Star Game will take place at Kean University on Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m.

Photo by JR Parachini