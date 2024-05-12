Union county PBA is at opening day parade of Kenilworth Little League

KENILWORTH, NJ — On Saturday, April 13, the Union County Police PBA Local No. 73 participated in the opening day parade and ceremony for the Kenilworth Little League. Members of the PBA No. 73 provided traffic control and police escorts for the young athletes as they marched down the Boulevard and North 14h Street. The PBA No. 73 donated funds to the Kenilworth Little League, an organization that not only teaches children how to play baseball, but how to grow up to learn the value of teamwork, dedication, perseverance and hard work.

Local No. 73 member Dino Capra is not only the coach of the minor-level White Sox team, but also an instructor at the baseball clinics, sponsored by the league, to help children hone their batting and fielding skills. Capra also serves on the executive board of the Kenilworth Little League, which recently constructed a new batting cage building.

During the ceremony, the league extended heartfelt gratitude to the late John Malcolm Jr., who was instrumental in having the new batting cage building constructed. The PBA No. 73’s donation will assist the league with field maintenance costs, umpire expenses and the acquisition of new baseball equipment.

Photo Courtesy of Kenneth Dalrymple