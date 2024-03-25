Union County partners with United Way to launch free VITA program

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in collaboration with the Department of Human Services, has announced that it is partnering with United Way of Greater Union County to offer free income tax assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

“Union County is proud to join hands with United Way in launching the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “In collaboration, we aim to provide crucial financial support to our residents, ensuring that tax assistance is accessible to all, regardless of income. This program reflects our commitment to economic inclusivity and community well-being.”

Union County and its partners recognize the importance of supporting its residents during tax season, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to essential tax services. The VITA program, which is funded through Union County but operated by United Way of Greater Union County, will be staffed by trained volunteers who will assist eligible residents with the preparation of their federal and state income tax returns.

“We have been working to bring this program to fruition over the last few months, and this launch reinforces our dedication to addressing the diverse needs of our community,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the Human Services Advisory Council. “This initiative not only provides essential tax assistance, but also exemplifies our commitment to supporting the financial health of all residents. I encourage eligible individuals and families to take advantage of this invaluable service, made possible through our collaborative efforts.”

The VITA program offers cost-free tax assistance to individuals and families with a household income of less than $60,000. Residents are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance to secure their spot for personalized assistance.

“The United Way of Greater Union County is thankful for the strong partnership with the County of Union that enables us to help our neighbors in need gain access to free tax assistance,” said Julienne Cherry, president and CEO. “After tax services are completed, our UWGUC team provides additional resources through our Family Success Center to ensure our families in Union County thrive.”

For more information or to make an appointment, call 908-353-7171 or 201-201-4522 or email [email protected].