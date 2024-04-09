Union County offers free paper shredding for personal documents to residents in April

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites all residents to bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the county’s next free paper shredding event on Wednesday, April 10, at 9 a.m., at Black Brook Park, 349 North 19th St., Kenilworth.

“We are pleased to offer a free and secure shredding service to help you dispose of any sensitive documents you may have. This service is a sustainable way to contribute to Union County’s recycling efforts. We hope that you will find this service helpful as you engage in your spring cleaning, organization activities and beyond,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded.

On arrival, there will be ample signage to direct residents to the shredding sites. The shredding event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude promptly at 1 p.m., rain or shine, unless the shredding trucks fill up to capacity, in which case the event will end earlier. Residents are encouraged to arrive as close to the beginning of the event as possible in order to ensure their places in line. These events are drive-up only and contact-free; residents must remain in their cars while staff unload their papers, which are shredded on-site in a mobile shredding truck.

Participants are reminded that pre-shredded, damp or wet paper will not be accepted. Bindings, large plastic or metal clips, and other paraphernalia should be removed prior to arrival at the shredding site.

Union County’s free shredding events are intended for personal, sensitive and residentially generated documents only. Residents can recycle magazines, junk mail and other waste paper with their municipal recycling program. For information, visit https://ucnj.org/recycling/municipal-recycling-coordinators/.

Businesses and business documents will not be accepted for shredding at the events; businesses can instead contact the Union County Bureau of Recycling and Planning via the online form at ucnj.org/recycle for further guidance.

For the complete 2024 paper shredding schedule and information on all recycling programs hosted by Union County, visit ucnj.org/recycle or call the Union County Recycling Hotline at 908-654-9889. For the latest news and updates on all municipal and countywide recycling programs in Union County, download the free Recycle Coach app. More information is available at ucnj.org/recycling/recycle-coach-app.

Quick links to all Union County environmental programs and activities are available at ucnj.org/green-connection.

The mobile paper shredding program is paid for through Recycling Enhancement Act Grant funds, which are applied for by Union County and received from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.