Union County offers 2024 Summer Theater Camp Scholarships for students ages 8-18

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced, as part of Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded’s 2024 “Growing Together in Union County” initiatives, the Theater Initiative – a 2024 Summer Theater Camp Scholarships program. This program is in partnership with the Union County Performing Arts Center and Theatrical Artists Prep. The camp will stage two productions: campers ages 8-12 will perform Junie B. Jones Jr. and campers ages 13-18 will perform Mean Girls Jr.

“I am excited to share the exciting news of this initiative’s return, following the tremendous success we witnessed last summer,” Palmieri-Mouded said. “Being able to attend and watching the exceptional performances and raw talent that emerged from the youth participants in just a month of camp was truly inspiring. The enchantment of theater knows no boundaries, and with these scholarships, encompassing full tuition and additional essentials, our goal is to ensure that this transformative experience is within reach for every aspiring performer in our community.”

The Summer Theatre Camp is a four-week conservatory running through the month of July at the newly remodeled, state-of-the-art rehearsal and performance facilities at the Performing Arts Center’s Hamilton Stage, on Hamilton Street in Rahway.

The schedule begins Monday, July 1, on each weekday, except for the holiday on Thursday, July 4, and a half day on Monday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The performances will be staged on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27.

The application deadline is Friday, April 19. The scholarships cover all costs including full tuition for the conservatory and performances, equivalent to $1,500. Camp T-shirts, copies of the script and costumes are also included.

“It is with great pride for us to once again collaborate with the Union County Performing Arts Center and Theatrical Artists Prep in crafting fresh avenues for students with a passion for theater to refine their skills and relish the immersive experience of a summer theater production,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Open Space Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Board. “Our commitment to supporting youth activities in the arts is deeply rooted in the belief that it not only enriches personal growth but also contributes significantly to Union County’s evolution as a community with a diverse economy. I would like to thank our Office of Open Space, Recreation & Historic Preservation Trust Fund for bringing this theater initiative to fruition for the second year.”

Applications will be judged by a panel of professionals based leadership abilities, previous theater experience, dance and singing participation, support from teachers and financial need.

To apply, download the application form at www.ucnj.org/summertheater24 or contact Angelica Cedeno at [email protected] to request a form by mail. Completed applications may be emailed to Angelica Cedeno at [email protected] or mailed to her attention at The Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, second floor, Elizabeth 07207. Completed applications may also be hand delivered to the Administration Building.