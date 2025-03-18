Union County LGBTQ+ Office to host virtual Empowerment Hour

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners will present the latest LGBTQ+ Empowerment Hour, a virtual event celebrating Women’s History Month on Tuesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. This special edition will be co-hosted by Commissioner Rebecca L. Williams and Micayla Mirabella, focusing on the contributions of LGBTQ+ women in history and ongoing efforts to uplift and support them.

“The Empowerment Hour provides a space to celebrate and amplify LGBTQ+ voices,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “As we recognize Women’s History Month, it is essential to highlight the achievements of LGBTQ+ women and reaffirm our commitment to equality, inclusion and progress for all.”

Williams, liaison to the Union County LGBTQ+ Ad Hoc Committee, emphasized the significance of the event: “Women’s History Month is not just about honoring the past but also uplifting those shaping our present and future. LGBTQ+ women have played a crucial role in advancing rights and visibility, and we are proud to create a space where their voices can be heard and celebrated.”

The Empowerment Hour is part of Union County’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and provide resources for LGBTQ+ residents. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

To join the discussion, register at www.ucnj.org/lgbtq.

This program is presented by the Union County Board of County Commissioners in collaboration with the Union County Office of LGBTQ Affairs. For more information about upcoming LGBTQ+ events, contact Robert Charkowsky at 908-527-4742 or visit www.ucnj.org/lgbtq.