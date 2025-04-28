Union County leads New Jersey in population growth

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that Union County has been recognized as the fastest-growing county in New Jersey, according to the latest U.S. Census data. From July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024, Union County’s population grew by 2.08%, adding 12,080 residents and bringing the total population to 594,160.

“Union County is leading the way, and this latest Census data is proof that our approach is working,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “Through responsible budgeting, investments in infrastructure and a strong commitment to shared services, we have built a county that fosters economic opportunity, quality public services and an excellent quality of life for our residents.”

This reflects Union County’s sound fiscal management, strategic investments and robust shared services model, which continue to make the county an attractive place to live, work and do business. The county has also consistently maintained the highest possible credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service, reinforcing its strong financial health and ability to invest in critical services without burdening taxpayers.

A key factor in Union County’s success has been its expansive shared services program, which helps municipalities consolidate services, cut costs, and improve efficiency. The Union County Regional Communications Dispatch Center provides 9-1-1 services for multiple municipalities, ensuring rapid response times while saving millions in local operating costs. The Union County Print Shop offers affordable printing for municipal offices and schools, reducing reliance on outside vendors, while the shared equipment program gives towns access to costly public works machinery like paving machines, tree removal trucks and snowplows.

Union County also leads in sustainability and environmental shared services, helping municipalities manage waste efficiently. The county’s textile recycling program provides collection bins for clothing, shoes and household fabrics, keeping millions of pounds out of landfills. Additionally, its hazardous waste and electronics recycling events allow towns to safely dispose of old TVs, batteries and chemical waste without running their own programs.

“Union County’s rapid population growth is more than just a statistic-it’s a testament to the strength of our communities and the quality of life we offer,” said Ed Oatman, county manager. “People are choosing to live and work here because of our smart planning, strong partnerships and commitment to efficiency. Every new resident contributes to our economy and vibrancy, and through strategic investments in infrastructure, shared services and public safety, we’re ensuring that this growth benefits all.”

Beyond shared services, the county’s infrastructure and public safety partnerships provide grants and technical assistance for road and bridge improvements, while bulk purchasing programs for emergency response equipment and road salt help municipalities save taxpayer dollars. Meanwhile, countywide public health initiatives expand access to vaccinations and mental health services for residents.

“Union County’s continued growth reflects our strong fiscal stewardship,” said Commissioner Rebecca Williams, chairperson of the Fiscal Committee. “Through responsible budgeting and smart investments, we have ensured that our county remains economically strong, while still providing essential services and keeping taxes stable.”

Union County remains dedicated to investing in infrastructure, public safety, workforce development and social services to ensure that, as the population grows, resources remain available to support all residents. The Union County Board of County Commissioners remains committed to building on this success and continuing to implement policies that drive growth and prosperity across the region.

For more information about Union County’s initiatives and services, visit www.ucnj.org.