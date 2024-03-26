Union County launches Radon Action Month with free test kits and awareness campaign

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Radon Program, has announced that March is designated Radon Action Month. Beginning this March, Union County will provide free radon test kits and share information on radon safety and awareness with residents.

“As we announce Radon Action Month, we want to take this opportunity to recognize the potential health risks associated with radon and address them proactively. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The commissioners and I are deeply committed to working together with our residents to detect and eliminate the invisible danger that may potentially enter their homes,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “We strongly encourage all residents to use our free test kits. By taking these necessary steps, we can achieve the common goal of safeguarding the health and well-being of our loved ones from this invisible and hazardous gas.”

Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally when uranium and radium break down in the soil and rock formations. It is invisible and odorless. Radon gas moves up through the soil and finds its way into homes through cracks in the foundation and openings around pumps, pipes and drains.

Radon is measured in picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) of air. The average U.S. indoor level is 1.3 pCi/L. At 4 pCi/L, the risk of lung cancer from radon is greater than the risk from fire or other home accidents. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the DEP recommend that action be taken to reduce radon levels if the level in the home is greater than or equal to 4 pCi/L.

Testing for radon is simple and inexpensive. Certified radon measurement businesses provide testing services or do-it-yourself test kits. Test kits can also be obtained from many hardware stores, home improvement stores, or by contacting the Union County Department of Public Safety, Division of Health at 908-518-5620 or 908-654-9730.

If the test indicates a radon problem, radon mitigation systems can be installed at a cost similar to other home repairs.

For more information on radon or how to receive your free test kit, contact the Union County Department of Public Safety, Division of Health at 908-518-5620 or 908-654-9730.

For more information about the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Radon Program, call 800-648-0394 or visit www.njradon.org.