Union County launches FAQ page to support inclusive hiring practices

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Thirty-four years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law, marking a significant step towards inclusivity and equal opportunities for communities with disabilities. This year, in celebration of the ADA, the Union County Board of County Commissioners, along with the Union County Workforce Development Board Disabilities Committee, is launching a Frequently Asked Questions page designed to assist business owners in understanding and implementing inclusive hiring practices.

The new FAQ page offers comprehensive information on fostering inclusivity within the workplace and outlines the tangible incentives available to businesses that participate in inclusive hiring. The services highlighted in this FAQ are fully supported by funds from the United States Department of Labor through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Key topics covered in the FAQ page

• Fostering inclusivity: Guidance on how companies can begin fostering an inclusive workplace.

• Finding qualified applicants: Information on partnering with state and local service providers such as NJ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Union County American Job Center and others to find qualified candidates with disabilities.

• Tax incentives: Details on available tax incentives for hiring people with disabilities.

• Employer obligations through ADA: Expert guidance on Title I of the ADA and making workplace accommodations.

• Financial assistance programs: Information on financial assistance for employees with disabilities covering work-related expenses like transportation, uniforms, and training.

• Union County employers can utilize this FAQ resource to connect with organizations advocating for qualified candidates with disabilities, promoting the creation of a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

To visit the FAQ page, visit https://ucnj.org/adabusiness/. For more information on joining the Workforce Development Board Disabilities Committee, visit http://www.ucnj.org/wdb or call 908-558-2280.