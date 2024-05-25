Union County invites students to unleash their creativity

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Parks and Recreation invite all middle and high schools to participate in the 2024 Fairy House Art Contest.

This contest is part of Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded’s 2024 “Growing Together in Union County” initiatives. This unique contest invites students from sixth to 12th grade throughout Union County to design and create magical fairy houses, with a special prize awarded to the winning entry.

“This initiative supports our goal of growing together as a community, bringing creativity and ingenuity to our parks,” Palmieri-Mouded said. “The Fairy House contest not only challenges students to use their imagination but also promotes environmental consciousness by requiring the use of natural materials. Union County residents of all ages can enjoy these displays of originality.”

Participating schools are asked to submit one fairy house, which will be evaluated by a panel of professional judges and displayed in one of Union County’s parks. Fairy houses must be constructed from all-natural, biodegradable materials. Acceptable items include small stones, pebbles, acorns, dried reeds, grasses, small sticks, twigs, seashells, dried flowers, pine cones, small tree cookies, dried moss, native vines and tree bark. If paint is used, it must be eco-friendly and biodegradable. No plastic, glitter, metals or other non-natural materials are allowed.

The progression of the project must be submitted through the following link provided in the application: https://ucnj.org/fairy-house-updates/. Participating students must also fill out and sign a media release. Most importantly, students are asked to use their imagination. Schools must submit their registration by Friday, May 31, no later than 5 pm. The project must be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 15. Details on how the project will be picked up will be announced closer to the project deadline.

For more information on how to register and participate, visit https://ucnj.org/fairy-trail-application. For information on the services provided by the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation, visit https://ucnj.org/parks-recreation/.