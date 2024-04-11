Union County invites residents to capture the wonders of the natural world

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the annual Wildlife Photography Contest has returned to the Trailside Nature and Science Center, located at 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside. Amateur photographers ages 13 and older are invited to enter their original photographs of wild animals in their natural habitat.

“The Wildlife Photography Contest is an exciting event that allows members of our community to showcase their photography skills by capturing the natural beauty of animals in their habitats,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “You can immortalize the furry, winged, crawling or swimming creatures that inhabit our surroundings through your camera lenses. Have fun expanding your creativity and put your skills to the test. I look forward to seeing your amazing pictures!”

The Wildlife Photography Contest is now accepting submissions. The photographs will be judged by local professional photographers and will be categorized according to age group: Teens, ages 13-17; Adults, ages 18 and older; and Seniors, ages 55 and older. Each photo submitted must be an unframed and un-matted 8-inch by 10-inch print in either black-and-white or color. The judges will be evaluating entries based on originality, composition, technical excellence and artistic merit.

The winning entries will be announced at the annual Wild Earth Fest event on Sunday, April 28. Wild Earth Fest is an outdoor family event featuring live animals, children’s activities, nature education, food, music and more.

To obtain a brochure with rules and entry form for the Wildlife Photography Contest, call Trailside at 908-789-3670 or visit ucnj.org/trailside and go to the events section on the website. Entries must be received or postmarked no later than Wednesday, April 17.

Aside from special programs and events, Trailside welcomes all visitors free of charge every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Mondays and major holidays. For more details about the Wildlife Photography Contest and other upcoming programs at Trailside, visit ucnj.org/trailside or call 908-789-3670.

For quick links to all Union County environmental programs and activities, visit the Green Connection at ucnj.org/green-connection. For more information about activities and programs of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation, visit online at ucnj.org/parks, email [email protected] or call 908-527-4900.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins