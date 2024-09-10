Union County invites nature enthusiasts to become trail stewards and help preserve local parks

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation are calling on residents who cherish the outdoors to make a difference in their community by becoming Trail Stewards through the revitalized Adopt-A-Trail Program. This volunteer opportunity is perfect for those who enjoy hiking, nature and are looking for a meaningful way to give back by helping maintain and preserve the trails that wind through Union County’s beautiful parks.

To further this initiative, a Trail Stewards Orientation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the historic Masker’s Barn, nestled within the Deserted Village of the Watchung Reservation. This session will provide prospective trail stewards with an overview of the program, indoor training and a presentation by Union County park environmental services staff. Attendees will also learn about the specific responsibilities and benefits of becoming a trail steward.

Participants in the program are asked to commit to a two-year stewardship, during which they will actively monitor their adopted trails and submit quarterly reports on trail conditions and necessary maintenance. This hands-on involvement will help ensure the continued health and safety of the trail system, benefiting all who visit Union County’s parks.

If you have a passion for nature and want to play an active role in protecting Union County’s natural resources, now is the perfect time to get involved. Sign up for the orientation and take the first step towards becoming a trail steward today.

The Union County Adopt-A-Trail Program is designed to engage the community in the stewardship of local parks by providing volunteers with the training and tools they need to monitor and maintain the trails. Trail stewards play a vital role in keeping these outdoor spaces safe, accessible, and enjoyable for all.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://ucnj.org/trail-stewards-orientation/ or contact Union County Park Environmental Services at [email protected] or call 908-789-3683.