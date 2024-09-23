Union County Immunization Clinic achieves fourfold increase

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the Union County Immunization Clinic has achieved remarkable success in August 2024, coinciding with National Immunization Awareness Month, by administering 845 vaccines – a fourfold increase compared to August 2022. This significant achievement highlights the clinic’s commitment to increasing access to vaccinations for Union County residents of all ages, ensuring the health and safety of the community.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our clinic staff. Their tireless efforts, coupled with new outreach initiatives, have had a transformative impact,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “This achievement is a testament to the power of teamwork and the effectiveness of increasing access and improving communication.”

In the past year, the clinic has implemented several key changes that have contributed to this success:

• Improved accessibility: Expanded clinic hours and mobile operations have brought vaccines directly into the community. In one mobile clinic event alone, 63 vaccinations were administered in Linden before the holiday, making immunizations more convenient for residents.

• Enhanced communication: The clinic has introduced new communication methods, including email, to streamline appointment scheduling and the submission of required documentation. Patients can now easily reach the clinic staff, reducing delays and ensuring a smoother process for families.

• Strengthened collaboration: An open line of communication between school nurses and clinic staff has further simplified the vaccination process for students, helping families avoid multiple visits and reducing stress.

• Increased staffing: With more nurses available during peak times, the clinic can now see up to three patients simultaneously, ensuring faster service for walk-ins while continuing to prioritize appointments.

In addition to these changes, the clinic has expanded its outreach efforts through flyers, social media postings, and an updated website that provides valuable information to residents.

The clinic’s success during National Immunization Awareness Month highlights the importance of vaccination in protecting individuals and the broader community from preventable diseases. As the clinic continues its mission to provide accessible, reliable care, the Union County Immunization Clinic remains a foundation of public health efforts in the region.

For more information on the Union County Immunization Clinic, visit https://ucnj.org/dhs/immunization-clinic/ or contact the clinic directly at 908-965-3756.