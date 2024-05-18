Union County hosts Touch-A-Truck Event on May 19

CLARK, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Parks and Recreation invite all residents to a free Touch-A-Truck Event on Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Oak Ridge Park, 136 Oak Ridge Road, Clark.

“Our Touch-A-Truck event promises an unforgettable day of excitement for the whole family,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “I encourage all of our community to come out and join us for a fun-filled Sunday complete with exploration, from excavators to police cruisers, and even hayrides through the park. I am looking forward to seeing you all there and helping to create memories for our residents and their families!”

The Union County Touch-A-Truck event is the ultimate hands-on experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of vehicles, including those from the Union County Departments of Public Safety, Public Works and Parks and Recreation. Additionally, guests will be able to hop on a hayride across the park and inflatable attractions will be available for the children to enjoy.

All visitors can take part in a special Disc Golf demonstration, presented by the Oak Ridge Disc Golf Club.

Food trucks will be on-site with a variety of food, drinks and snacks available for purchase to all guests. Admission is free.

For more information on Touch-A-Truck, or any event in the Union County Parks System, call the Parks and Recreation office at 908-527-4900 or visit the website at www.ucnj.org/parks.