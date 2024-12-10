Union County hosts final ‘aging services kiosk’ events of the season in December

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites seniors and caregivers to visit their local Aging Services Kiosk for the final events of the 2024 season this December. The monthly event is an opportunity for residents to engage with experienced professionals and learn about valuable senior programs and resources that are available in Union County. Bilingual staff will be present on all designated dates in December to offer assistance in Spanish.

“As colder weather approaches, it is essential for our senior community to receive proper care and support. They need access to nutritious meals, transportation to medical appointments and various other services,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Our Aging Services Kiosks are designed to connect seniors and their caregivers with essential resources through live, in-person assistance. I encourage all senior residents and their caregivers to visit their local library this December to learn more about the services we offer, and how we can help.”

The Aging Services Kiosk is operated explicitly by the Division on Aging, a branch of the Union County Department of Human Services. It offers adults aged 60 and older, along with their caregivers, a friendly and convenient avenue to discover valuable programs and services and speak individually with a Division on Aging professional.

Staff at ASK locations can help older adults and caregivers connect with various services, including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers. Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK kiosk, regardless of their hometown. No appointment or pre-registration is needed. Following are the upcoming ASK events in December:

• Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon, Garwood Public Library, 411 Third Ave., Garwood; and

• Wednesday, Dec. 18, from noon to 2 p.m., Elizabeth Public Library – Main, 11 South Broad St., Elizabeth.

“Our Division on Aging, along with their knowledgeable and friendly staff, remains dedicated to supporting our seniors and making it as simple as possible to obtain resources, discover programs, as well as receive assistance with reading or even translating forms,” said Union County Commissioner Vice Chairperson Lourdes Leon, liaison to the Advisory Council on Aging. “We want our senior community to know that your quality of life matters to us, and we are committed to supporting initiatives like these that uplift and empower this community.”

For more information about the ASK events and any other services for seniors in Union County, contact the Division on Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 1-888-280-8226 toll-free or visit online at ucnj.org/dhs/aging.