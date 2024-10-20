Union County hosts 26th annual Red Ribbon Day Walk and Family Fun Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CRANFORD, NJ — Prevention Links hosted its 26th annual Red Ribbon Day Walk and Family Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Nomahegan Park in Cranford. This event united the community to raise awareness about drug prevention and celebrate recovery successes. The total walk was about 2.2 miles long, along Nomahegan Park.

Madeline Desrosiers, Communications and Development coordinator with Prevention Links, was one of the organizers. “People are struggling with substance abuse disorder,” she said. “One of the biggest goals is to reduce the stigma. People need help. They know where to find it.”

Kenneth Bae, transition coordinator of Prevention Links, said, “Any school can send a student over to us when a student has a substance issue.”

Kelly Taylor is the project manager at One Community One Family Coalition at Elizabeth Port Community Center. They have youth programs such as “To be me, I must be drug free.”

Gianna Grandinetti, a licensed social worker from Mosaic Counseling and Consulting, said, “We’re really happy to be here. Everyone is passionate towards ending drug abuse. Children and their families can be their best selves.”

Kristin Miller and Zachary Simmons are the co-founders of Mosaic Counseling and Consulting. Miller said, “We’re very excited and grateful for the opportunity to come into the community. The opportunity to destigmatize mental health and create a safe place for those struggling and their family members.”

Sonya Sellers, a helper from Swift Farms who provided a petting zoo and pony rides, said, “It’s a wonderful thing. We’re happy to help and raise awareness.”

Michael Rothman, of Roselle, was there with his children, Adrianna, 12, William, 7, and their pet ferrets, Chanel and Bootsy. He felt the event was very important. “I have family members struggling,” he said.

Erick Morey, a volunteer for the event, and a student of social work at Seton Hall University, said, “Members and university students are here. It’s really nice to see the community come together and see families bond.”

Keith Y., a member of Narcotics Anonymous, said he has been clean for 29 years. He said that Narcotics Anonymous was the only thing that worked for him. “The program saved my life,” he said. “It works. I share my story with newcomers when they come in.”

Cindy F. has been clean for nearly 15 years. She’s a 63-year-old registered nurse and said that people from all walks of life can be affected by drug use.

Carson S. has been clean 63 days and said it feels amazing. “I’m so grateful for Narcotics Anonymous and the people I’ve met over the last 63 days. I went to a meeting. It was difficult. I parked and was looking for an entrance. I couldn’t find the entrance. I was close to giving up and going home. I saw a gentleman. He opened his arms, welcomed me and pointed me to the first meeting.”

To learn more, visit: preventionlinks.org.

Photos by Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta