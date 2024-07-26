Union County football scrimmages set to begin soon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — With August a week away now we’re getting closer and closer to competitive high school football once again.

Official practice commences Monday, Aug. 12, and, much to the players’ delight, scrimmages begin Monday, Aug. 19.

Union County football has Westfield High School going as far north as Bayonne High School for its first scrimmage and Plainfield High School as far south as Pennsauken High School.

Most of the 17 football playing schools in Union County have some kind of scrimmage schedule posted online now, including when their final game-scrimmages will be.

As has been the case now for several years, Cranford and Westfield high schools will clash in the game-scrimmage for both. The Blue Devils will host this time at their Gary Kehler Football Stadium home field on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m.

Although Cranford continued its impressive streak of making the playoffs every year since 2011, the Cougars lost their last three games last year to finish 4-5. It was the first time Cranford finished less than .500 since a 4-6 closing in 2009.

Cranford head coach Erik Rosenmeier continues to be the longest tenured mentor in Union County, at the helm of the Cougars since 2005. This will be his 20th season.

Jim DeSarno just stepped down as head coach at Westfield, a position he had since 2006. Matt Andzel, a 2002 Westfield graduate, was promoted as head coach from within after serving on DeSarno’s staff.

Three Union County high schools – Roselle Park, David Brearley and Governor Livingston – are scheduled to scrimmage at Sussex County’s Kittatinny High School. Governor Livingston and Roselle Park will travel west on Tuesday, Aug. 20, with the Governor Livingston scrimmage set for 10 a.m. and the Roselle Park scrimmage for 3 p.m.

David Brearley is scheduled to scrimmage at Kittatinny on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m., which is its game-scrimmage.

A neighborhood rival of sorts game-scrimmage is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m., in Morris County, when Summit High School pays a visit to Chatham High School.

One quad-scrimmage will take place at Union, when the Farmers host Passaic, Wayne Valley and Montclair high schools on Monday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.

A tri-scrimmage is set to be at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, when the Crusaders go up against Millburn and Morris Hills high schools on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

In addition to Westfield, other Union County schools that will host game-scrimmages include Roselle Park vs. Keansburg, Governor Livingston vs. North Hunterdon Regional, Hillside vs. Henry Snyder, Linden vs. Pascack Valley, Arthur L. Johnson vs. Asbury Park and New Providence vs. Hackettstown.

The 2024 high school football season kicks off in New Jersey on Thursday, Aug. 29, which is the beginning of Week Zero. Nine Union County schools open that weekend and the other eight the following weekend, which is Week One.

Here’s a look at the scrimmage schedules for Union County football schools:

Union Farmers

Monday, Aug. 19, home quad: Passaic, Wayne Valley, Montclair, 10 a.m.

Roselle Park Panthers

Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Kittatinny, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29, Keansburg, 4 p.m. – game

David Brearley Bears

Thursday, Aug. 22, at Montclair Kimberley, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29, at Kittatinny, 3 p.m. – game

Jonathan Dayton Bulldogs

Monday, Aug. 19, at Iselin Kennedy, TBD

Friday, Aug. 23, at J.P. Stevens, TBD

Governor Livingston Highlanders

Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Kittatinny, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22, North Hunterdon, 4 p.m. – game

Summit Hilltoppers

Tuesday, Aug. 20, Immaculata, 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 23, at Colonia, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29, at Chatham, 4 p.m. – game

Elizabeth Minutemen

No scrimmages advertised yet.

Hillside Comets

Friday, Aug. 30, Henry Snyder, 3:30 p.m. – game

Linden Tigers

Monday, Aug. 19, at Union City, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 24, Pascack Valley, 10:30 a.m. – game

Rahway Indians

Monday. Aug. 19, Carteret, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22, at Edison, 10 a.m. – game

Abraham Clark Rams

Friday, Aug. 23, at Verona, 10 a.m. – game

Cranford Cougars

Thursday, Aug. 29, at Westfield, 10 a.m. – game

Arthur L. Johnson Crusaders

Friday, Aug. 23, home tri: Millburn, Morris Hills, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29, Asbury Park, 5 p.m. – game

Westfield Blue Devils

Wednesday, Aug. 21, quad at Bayonne; also Lacey, Long Branch, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29, Cranford, 10 a.m. – game

Plainfield Cardinals

Monday, Aug. 19, at Pennsauken, TBD

Saturday, Aug. 24, at Sayreville, 11 a.m. – game

Scotch Plains-Fanwood Raiders

Thursday, Aug. 22, at Hamilton West, 10 a.m. – game

New Providence Pioneers

Monday, Aug. 19, at Iselin Kennedy, 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 23, Hackettstown, 10 a.m. – game

Photos by JR Parachini