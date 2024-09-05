Union County football gets set to kick off Week One of season

UNION COUNTY, NJ — All 17 Union County football playing schools are in action this weekend, as Week One is the opening weekend for Roselle Park, David Brearley, Jonathan Dayton, Summit, Cranford, Arthur L. Johnson and Westfield high schools.

With the football classifications finally disclosed on the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s football website last week, here’s where Union County teams are situated for the next two seasons:

Union County football classifications for 2024 and 2025 seasons

North, Group 5 = four schools: Elizabeth, Linden, Plainfield, Union.

North, Group 4 = three schools: Rahway, Scotch Plains–Fanwood, Westfield.

North, Group 3 = two schools: Cranford, Summit.

North, Group 2 = one school: Jonathan Dayton.

North, Group 1 = three schools: David Brearley, New Providence, Roselle Park.

South, Group 2 = four schools: Governor Livingston, Hillside, Arthur L. Johnson, Abraham Clark.

Changes: Linden moves up to Group 5, Westfield moves down to Group 4, New Providence moves down to Group 1, and Governor Livingston and Hillside move down to Group 2. Governor Livingston and Hillside also moved from North to South and New Providence moved from South to North. Jonathan Dayton is still in Group 2, but moved from South to North.

Union County Week One Football Preview

Thursday, Sept. 5

Roselle Park (0-0) at Middlesex (0-0) – The Panthers are coming off their first winning season since 2017. Matthew Drada, a defensive end, is one of the key seniors for Roselle Park.

Friday, Sept. 6

Arthur L. Johnson (0-0) at David Brearley (0-0) – This will be the first game played on the first-ever field turf at Kenilworth’s Ward Field. Arthur Johnson High School is led on offense by senior three-year starters Robert Gallagher at quarterback and Ryan George at running back. Junior linebacker Mathew Resende is the voice of the David Brearley High School defense.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood (0-1) at Rahway (1-0) – Both teams opened during Week Zero and are two of the three Union county schools situated in North, Group 4 for this year and next. The other one is Westfield High School, which dropped down from North, Group 5. On Thursday, Aug. 29, Rahway High School defeated Voorhees High School, 41-14, at Rahway River Park and Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School lost at home to Monroe Township High School, 31-30.

Spotswood (0-0) at Abraham Clark (0-0) – Spotswood High School opened at Bergen County Group 1 school Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School last week, while the Rams were home to Delran High School. The Rams have an offensive threat to throw the ball deep to senior wide receiver Michael Moonsammy.

Elizabeth (0-0) at Bayonne (0-0) – This Big Central Conference vs. Super Football Conference matchup includes schools situated in North, Group 5. Senior lineman Nicholas Abreu is Elizabeth High School-Frank J. Cicarell Academy’s lone three-year starter, but one of nine returning starters on Elizabeth’s Power Spread offense.

Governor Livingston (0-1) at New Providence (1-0) – Both opened during Week Zero and both dropped down in group size and switched geographical sections. Governor Livingston High School went from North, Group 3 to South, Group 2 and New Providence High School went from South, Group 2 to North, Group 1. On Thursday, Aug. 29, Governor Livingston lost at Lakeland Regional High School, 35-9, and New Providence beat South Plainfield High School, 23-7, at home.

Hillside (0-0) at Bernards (0-0) – These BCC schools have formed an intense rivalry since playing each other every year now since 2014, with the games usually taking place early in the season. Hillside High School has a 6-4 edge the past 10 matchups, with Bernards High School winning two of the last three years. Bernards won at Hillside, 28-12, last year. Bernards captured its first sectional state championship in the playoff era last year and did so with an 11-0 record, when the Mountaineers won North 2, Group 2. Bernards reached the Group 2 final to finish 12-1.

South Hunterdon (0-0) at Jonathan Dayton (0-0) – The season-opener for both, South Hunterdon Regional High School is coming off a 9-2 season and has produced records better than .500 the last three years. Jonathan Dayton High School was 3-7 last year, but won its last two. The Bulldogs, led by senior quarterback John John DeSarno, last beat South Hunterdon Regional in 2019.

Union (0-0) at Hillsborough (0-0) – Union High School opened at Seton Hall Preparatory School on Friday, Aug. 30, and, the day before, Hillsborough High School opened at Somerville High School. Hillsborough beat Union, 15-7, in Union last year, en route to an 8-3 playoff season out of South, Group 5. Senior Dakari Dugger excels at wide receiver and one defense for Union.

Westfield (0-0) at Phillipsburg (0-0) – Both teams are now situated in North, Group 4, which means there’s the possibility of a playoff rematch. Westfield High School last beat Phillipsburg High School at Phillipburg’s Maloney Stadium in 2019 by an overtime score of 20-14. P-burg has won the last two meetings, those victories coming in 2023 and 2021. P-burg was 10-2 last year and Westfield, 6-5.

Somerville (0-0 at Cranford (0-0) – Somerville High School hosted Hillsborough on Thursday, Aug. 29, while Cranford High School is coming off its first season at less than .500 since 2009. The Cougars lost their last three games last year, including a playoff contest, so they will be hungry to begin 2024 with a victory. Head coach Erik Rosenmeier is in his 20th season at the helm of Cranford. Cougar senior running backs ready to produce include Amari Petgrave and Dylan Jones.

Plainfield (0-0) at New Brunswick (0-0) – Plainfield High School clashed with East Side High School of Newark at West Orange High School in last week’s opening Mountaineer Classic, while New Brunswick High School played host to Freehold Borough High School. New Brunswick has lost 15 straight, including last year’s 0-9 finish, after a 1-8 closing in 2022. New Brunswick last had a winning season in 2015, when the Zebras went 9-2 with head coach Don Sofilkanich. Plainfield, with head coach James Williams, who is now in his fourth season at the helm of the Cardinals, went 6-5 a year ago for the program’s first winning season since 2005.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Montgomery (0-0) at Summit (0-0) – Montgomery High School hosted Hopewell Valley High School last week in its season-opener, while Summit High School is back at Upper Tatlock Field for its season- and home-opener, after falling there to West Essex High School in last year’s North 2, Group 3 semifinals. Summit two-way lineman and one of five Hilltopper captains is highly-ranked senior Samuel Henry.

Sayreville (0-0) at Linden (0-0) – For the second straight season, Linden High School opened with Elizabeth and played the Minutemen at Elizabeth’s Williams Field last weekend. Sayreville War Memorial High School hosted Colonia High School in last week’s season-opener for both. Linden and Sayreville don’t battle often; however, they did clash during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic season, with Linden prevailing, 20-17, in overtime at Sayreville.

Thursday, Sept. 5 = one game:

Roselle Park at Middlesex, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6 = 11 games:

Arthur L. Johnson at David Brearley, 6 p.m.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at Rahway, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at Abraham Clark, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth at Bayonne, 7 p.m.

Governor Livingston at New Providence, 7 p.m.

Hillside at Bernards, 7 p.m.

South Hunterdon Regional at Jonathan Dayton, 7 p.m.

Union at Hillsborough, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Phillipsburg, 7 p.m.

Somerville at Cranford, 7 p.m.

Plainfield at New Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 = two games:

Montgomery at Summit, 1 p.m.

Sayreville War Memorial at Linden, 2 p.m.

Off: None.