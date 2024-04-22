Union County encourages municipalities to attend the NJ Film Ready Workshop 2024

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In anticipation of the 2024 Film Ready New Jersey Workshop, the Union County Board of County Commissioners would like to encourage elected officials in Union County, as well as county and municipal employees, to attend the NJ Film Ready Workshop on Tuesday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., at the Morris Museum in Morristown, to learn more and discover the economic benefits of embracing film, TV and movie productions in their communities.

The Film Ready New Jersey Program, an initiative of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, is a five-step certification and marketing program designed to educate and prepare municipalities on the basics of motion picture and television production. During the workshop, participants will receive guidance and training from industry professionals and NJMPTVC staff on how to market and structure themselves properly to become desirable hosts for film and TV production crews.

Since Gov. Phil Murphy expanded the Film and Digital Media Tax Credit program in 2023, New Jersey has seen a significant increase in entertainment production revenues, with earnings soaring from $67 million in 2017 to more than $650 million in 2022. Major industry players such as Netflix and Lionsgate plan to establish cutting-edge facilities in neighboring Monmouth and Essex counties, indicating a promising future for the industry’s growth statewide.

Several major productions have already been successfully filmed in Union County, including “The Walking Dead,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and “It Ends With Us,” among many others. Cities and counties designated as “film-ready” experience greater economic growth, increased tourism, and more job opportunities.

The Film Ready certification program has made a significant impact in Union County, with numerous films, TV shows and other productions filmed in the last few months alone. Plainfield, the first city in the county to receive the certification, has experienced notable economic benefits from hosting film crews and supporting local businesses. The success of Plainfield has continued to inspire neighboring municipalities to pursue certification.

Union County is on the brink of a cinematic renaissance, leveraging the Film Ready NJ Program to promote the county and establish partnerships with producers. It is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for filming and production on the East Coast.

To register for the Film Ready NJ Workshop: https://events.morriscountyalliance.org/FilmReadyNJWorkshop. For more information on the Film Ready New Jersey Program, visit https://www.nj.gov/njfilm/filmready-nj.shtml.

For information on Union County’s Motion Picture & Television Advisory Board, visit www.ucnj.org/ucfilmtv.