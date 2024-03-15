Union County conducts annual point-in-time count of the homeless population

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Wednesday, Jan, 24, The Union County Board of County Commissioners, through its Department of Human Services, kicked off its annual Point-In-Time Count and Survey of the Homeless population throughout the cities in our jurisdiction.

The PIT, also known as NJCounts, takes place every January and asks for a count of unsheltered and sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. This program ran through Wednesday, Jan. 31, is mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and, for the 10th year, Monarch Housing Associates coordinated the statewide effort, along with Continuums of Care. Union County has been the lead collaborative for the CoC since 1998.

“The annual Point-in-Time Count is not just a census; it is a compass guiding our commitment to understanding and addressing homelessness,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “By capturing a snapshot of homelessness on a specific night each year, we illuminate the urgent needs of our community, fostering compassion, awareness, and targeted intervention. It is a vital annual occurrence, which helps us navigate the complex terrain of homelessness, ensuring that no one is left unseen or unheard in our pursuit of a compassionate and inclusive Union County, where everyone gets the help they deserve.”

A total of seven teams, composed of Union County staff, government officials and local nonprofit organizations, banded together in smaller groups of 4-6 people during a seven-day period in the afternoon and late evening hours. Smaller groups surveyed people throughout the county who “sleep outdoors, in parks, alleys, under bridges or places not meant for human habitation, such as cars, abandoned buildings, garages, or other structures without electricity or water.”

The county’s 2024 unsheltered count kicked-off on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 3 a.m., with 35 volunteers gathering at the Union County Division of Social Services in Elizabeth and Plainfield. The teams surveyed the areas of Elizabeth, Plainfield, Summit, Roselle, Roselle Park, Garwood, Linden, Rahway, Hillside and Union. The four groups that went identified nine unsheltered homeless persons that were further assessed for services at the Union County DHS/Division of Social Services office, including overnight placement through the County’s Code Blue Initiative.

Total number of homeless persons engaged between the large street outreach event on Wednesday, Jan. 24, and the seven-day street outreach events:

• 30 in Elizabeth;

• 2 in Linden;

• 2 in Roselle;

• 19 in Plainfield; and

• 13 in Summit.

A grand total of 66 homeless individuals were engaged through street outreach efforts.

“Through the collective efforts of our dedicated teams, volunteers set out on a seven-day task to survey the homeless population, shedding light on the challenges faced by those who sleep outdoors,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, liaison to the Human Services Advisory Council. “This collaborative initiative is a testament to our strong commitment to providing immediate support, resources and compassion to every individual facing homelessness in Union County. Together, we work for a community where the most vulnerable are not just counted but cared for, ensuring that the path to a brighter future is accessible for all.”

The street outreach teams also provided materials for the homeless, including coats, toiletries, scarves, hats, gloves, sandwiches — provided by Be the Change from Kean University, warm chili and hot chocolate/coffee. Unfortunately, there was an incident involving a homeless male at the county’s Division of Social Services office in Elizabeth. The individual consumed heroin, leading to an overdose. Swift action was taken by a team member from the county’s Division of Social Services and the county police. Officer Richard Rijos promptly administered two doses of Narcan, successfully reviving the gentleman and restoring normal breathing. The rapid response by the county’s Division of Social Services and county police averted what could have been a tragic outcome. Following the prompt intervention, the individual, who was then breathing on his own, was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, service fairs were offered by the city of Plainfield, Plainfield Action Services at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center and the Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless at the Mickey Walker Center in Elizabeth. Plainfield’s service fair had a total of 48 persons in attendance and Elizabeth’s service fair had a total of 146 persons in attendance. Both service fairs offered resources from more than 16 social service providers. Medical screenings were also provided at each location, where 15 individuals received a COVID-19 vaccine, 12 persons received an eye exam, 12 persons received a hearing test, five persons received the flu vaccine and four persons received information and resources about cancer screening and/or prevention.

During the seven-street outreach, which took place from Wednesday, Jan. 24, through Wednesday, Jan. 31, from noon to 3 p.m. and 8 to 11 p.m. daily, a total of seven groups, representing a total of 19 volunteers, went out to survey the homeless throughout Union County in: Elizabeth, Plainfield, Summit, Roselle, Roselle Park, Garwood, Linden, Rahway, Hillside and Union. The seven 7 groups that went identified 57 homeless persons.

In an effort to house homeless individuals before the annual Street Outreach events, a Code Blue was called for the night of Tuesday, Jan. 23. Through the county’s Code Blue Initiative program, almost 300 homeless persons were housed.

The data collected during NJCounts will help determine how much McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance HUD funding Union County will receive and provides crucial resources for the homeless and housing insecure throughout Union County.

For information on the Department of Human Services, visit ucnj.org/dhs or call the Action Line at 908-677-5405.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins