Union County Commissioner’s Gallery exhibits artwork from Inroads to Opportunities

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is presenting a collection of artworks by students from Inroads to Opportunities in an exhibit at the Commissioners Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building at 10 Elizabethtown Plaza. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays. The exhibit will be displayed through Monday, Feb. 3.

“The Inroads to Opportunities art program exemplifies the profound impact that art can have in fostering creativity, confidence and inclusion,” said Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “It is truly inspiring to see the dedication and talent of these artists, and we are thrilled to share their work with the public through this exhibit.”

This art program is made possible by a HEART Grant – History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands – from the Union County Board of County Commissioners. HEART Grants serve as a way to strengthen Union County’s non-profit organizations, artists and scholars, so they can provide innovative projects related to the arts, humanities and history.

Inroads to Opportunities, a not-for-profit organization, provides an environment where individuals with disabilities can develop and become productive and employable. Making works of art provides a therapeutic and creative outlet for the participants. The artists share their inner talents using a wide range of media, such as acrylic, watercolor, crayon, pastel, pen and pencil. The center started this art program in 2003 and continues to achieve great success.

“Union County is a community built on the strength of its people, and this exhibit exemplifies the incredible talents that make our county unique,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board. “Through the HEART Grant program, we are proud to support initiatives that empower individuals and create opportunities for all to express themselves through art.”

The Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks and Recreation, coordinates the exhibits displayed at the Commissioners Gallery.

For more information about this exhibit or other arts and history programs in Union County, contact the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth., calling 908-558-2550, via NJ Relay at 7-1-1 or by email at [email protected].

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Martins