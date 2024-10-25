Union County Commissioner’s Gallery exhibits artwork from Community Access Unlimited

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is presenting a collection of artworks by students from Community Access Unlimited, currently being displayed in the Commissioners Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building at 10 Elizabethtown Plaza. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays. The exhibit will be displayed through Friday, Nov. 22.

The exhibit is a part of the Academy of Continuing Education, offered by CAU. The ACE program provides post-graduate learning opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities. CAU is a Union County-based nonprofit committed to supporting people with disabilities and youth at risk in their quest to live their best lives. Beginning with homes in the community that allow them to live with dignity and choice, their comprehensive wraparound suite of services enables the full assimilation of individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities and youth at risk into society.

The ACE program offers a variety of courses such as reading, math, science, music, theater, visual art, self-help, history, finance and digital art. Students exercise their independence by selecting the groups that interest them. Many take both academic and arts-related courses, and those who have been attending for some time occasionally alter their schedule as their interests change and develop.

“We are proud to showcase the talent and creativity of these artists, who continue to break boundaries and inspire others through their work,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “This exhibit is a testament to the power of inclusion, reflecting the commitment of both CAU and Union County to continue creating opportunities for all individuals to express themselves.”

CAU offers a wide range of programs for persons with disabilities and youth at risk. For more information about CAU, visit www.caunj.org or call 908-354-3040.

The Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks and Recreation, coordinates the exhibits displayed at the Commissioners Gallery. For more information about this and other programs and services related to the arts and history in Union County, contact the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth 07202; call 908-558-2550 or email [email protected]. NJ Relay users may dial 7-1-1.