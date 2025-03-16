Union County Commissioners’ Gallery celebrates Women’s History Month

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners presents a collection of artworks by women from Josephine’s Place in celebration of Women’s History Month. The gallery is located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, and its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays. The exhibit will be displayed through Friday, April 18.

The art classes at Josephine’s Place are made possible by a HEART Grant – History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands – from the Union County Board of County Commissioners. HEART grants serve as a way to strengthen Union County’s non-profit organizations, artists and scholars, so they can provide innovative projects related to the arts, humanities and history.

“We are honored to showcase the inspiring artwork of the women of Josephine’s Place in celebration of Women’s History Month. Each piece reflects their creativity and personal journeys,” said Union County Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “The HEART Grant is a vital resource for ensuring that the arts remain accessible and meaningful for all residents of Union County. We are especially proud to see its impact through the artwork on display this month.”

Josephine’s Place, located in Elizabeth, is a 501c (3) charity designed to facilitate the empowerment of women in the local urban area. The women who come to Josephine’s Place range in age and are from a variety of different countries and cultural backgrounds. The center is a place where women can be open and honest, and it reflects the needs of its participants. Opened in 2003, Josephine’s Place offers programs and events that include life skills, like citizenship preparation, English conversation, and job hunting and workforce readiness. It also provides instructional classes in art, gardening and music; health and well-being programs like yoga, nutrition and exercise; and support groups for domestic violence and parenting. The mission of the organization is to create a safe, welcoming space where women have access to classes, workshops and programs that enable them to grow in confidence, develop competencies and life skills, realize their potential and uplift their families, communities and future generations.

“Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the voices and contributions of women, both in history and in our own community. We are proud to support the artists of Josephine’s Place as they share their creativity and personal stories through this inspiring exhibit,” said Union County Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, who serves on the Union County Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board.

The Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks and Recreation, coordinates the exhibits displayed at the Commissioners Gallery. For information about this and other programs and services related to the arts and history in Union County, contact the Office at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth 07202; call 908-558-2550; NJ relay users dial 7-1-1; or email [email protected].