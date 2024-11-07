Union County Clerk’s Office gives results of local elections

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Clerk’s Office has reported the following local election results from the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. For all of these results, 100% of the districts are reporting.

House of Representatives

Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez of the state’s 8th Congressional District of the House of Representatives received 58.08% or 13,767 votes and defeated Republican challenger Anthony Valdes, who received 38.47% or 9,118 votes. Elizabeth is represented in this district.

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of the state’s 10th Congressional District of the House of Representatives received 63.16% or 47,131 votes and defeated Republican challenger Carmen Bucco, who received 34.31% or 25,603 votes. Cranford, Garwood, Hillside, Kenilworth, Linden, Roselle, Roselle Park and Union Township are represented in this district.

Board of Commissioners

Democrats Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded, Alexander Miravella and James E. Baker Jr. were reelected as members of the Board of County Commissioners, receiving 20.32% or 124,120 votes, 20.44% or 124,833 votes, and 20.04% or 122,395 votes respectively. Republican challengers Mary O’Connor, Jeanne Kingsley and Michael Petrucci received 13.10% or 80,029 votes, 12.91% or 78,835 votes, and 13.02% or 79,549 votes, respectively.

Clark

Clark Republican Mayor Salvatore F. Bonaccorso won re-election when he received 59.31% or 5,299 votes, defeating Democratic challenger Michael R. Shulman, who received 40.35% or 3,605 votes.

Clark incumbent Republican council members-at-large were re-elected, with Angela Albanese, William Smith and James Minniti receiving 20.50% or 5,343 votes, 20.76% or 5,410 votes, and 20.83% or 5,429 votes. Democratic challengers William S. Grzyb Jr., John M. Greaves and Mary Cortazzo Semler received 12.94% or 3,372 votes, 12.47% or 3,250 votes, and 12.37% or 3,224 votes, respectively.

Challenger Thomas J. Maye, incumbent Robert F. Smorol Jr. and incumbent Dino Bencivenga won seats on the Clark Board of Education, receiving 27.72% or 4,434 votes, 27.54% or 4,409 votes, and 28.00% or 4,483 votes, respectively. Challengers Jarred B. Preiss and Seamus Patrick O’Toole received 9.16% or 1,466 votes, and 6.88% or 1,102 votes, respectively.

Cranford

Incumbent Republican Regina “Gina” Black won reelection to the Cranford Township Committee when she received 46.17% or 6,299 votes, defeating Democratic challenger Juan Carlos Nordelo, who received 44.11% or 6,018 votes.

Challenger John McGovern and incumbents Jessica Soltys and William B. Hulse were elected to the Cranford Board of Education, receiving 35.96% or 7,805 votes, 33.38% or 7,244 votes, and 29.72% or 6,451 votes, respectively. They ran unopposed.

Elizabeth

Incumbent Democratic J. Christian Bollwage won reelection as mayor of Elizabeth, receiving 98.77% or 17,562 votes. He ran unopposed.

Incumbent Democratic candidates Patricia Perkins-Auguste, Manny Grova Jr. and Frank J. Cuesta won reelection as council members-at-large in Elizabeth,

receiving 33.00% or 15,863 votes, 33.38% or 16,047 votes, and 32.95% or 15,838 votes, respectively. They ran unopposed.

Incumbents Charlene Bathelus, Stephanie Goncalves and Iliana Chevres were re-elected to the Elizabeth Board of Education, receiving 26.66% or 9,150 votes, 30.70% or 10,534 votes, and 28.15% or 9,659 votes, respectively. Challenger Maria E. Lorenz received 13.60% or 4,667 votes.

Hillside

Incumbent Marjorie Hargrave and challengers Christian Estremera and Eric Okai were elected as Hillside Board of Education members, receiving 36.48% or 3,948 votes, 30.13% or 3,260 votes, and 29.74% or 3,218 votes, respectively. They ran unopposed.

Kenilworth

Republican incumbent Joseph Finistrella and challenger Douglas G. Piper were elected to the Council Borough of Kenilworth, receiving 28.85% or 2,168 votes, and 27.41% or 2,060 votes, respectively. Democratic challengers Mark David and Kay Anne Ceceri received 21.85% or 1,642 votes, and 21.77% or 1,636 votes, respectively.

Challengers Joseph J. Hrdina III and Suzanne Crincoli and incumbent Michelle Panichi were elected to the Kenilworth Board of Education, receiving 20.67% or 1,199 votes, 22.83% or 1,324 votes, and 20.95% or 1,215 votes, respectively. Incumbents Allison Tears and Paulette Drogon received 18.45% or 1,070 votes, and 16.60% or 963 votes, respectively.

Linden

Democratic incumbent Lisa Ann Ormon was reelected as 1st Ward Linden Council member, receiving 64.80% or 950 votes. Republican challenger Oberson Bazil received 34.92% or 512 votes.

Democratic challenger Alfred Rodriguez was elected as 9th Ward Linden Council member, receiving 43.90% or 759 votes. Republican challenger Victor Kaminski and candidate Paul Saldanha received 36.84% or 637 votes, and 19.03% or 329 votes, respectively.

Incumbents Marlene Berghammer, Lymari Cintron and Antoinette Pino were reelected as member of the Linden Board of Education, receiving 29.63% or 7,328 votes, 29.32% or 7,251 votes, and 29.41% or 7,274 votes, respectively. Challenger Craig Halloran received 10.11% or 2,499 votes.

Mountainside

Republican incumbents Alexander Van Deusen and Donald Rinaldo were reelected to the Mountainside Borough Council, receiving 28.78% or 2,327 votes, and 29.00% or 2,345 votes, respectively. Democratic challengers Richard S. Schmedel and Jennifer Toth received 20.90% or 1,690 votes, and 21.21% or 1,715 votes, respectively.

Republican incumbent Valerie Wass was reelected to the Mountainside Borough Council, receiving 99.01% or 2,812 votes. She ran unopposed.

Incumbents Candice Schiano and Jordan Hyman were reelected to the Mountainside Board of Education, receiving 51.43% or 2,217 votes, and 47.30% or 2,039 votes, respectively. They ran unopposed.

57.99% or 2,039 voters voted yes and 42.01% or 1,477 voters voted no for Mountainside’s Public Question, to reinstate teaching positions and programs that were cut due to budget shortfalls.

Rahway

Democratic challenger Alfmarand Montesdeoca was elected as 1st Ward council member of Rahway, receiving 75.34% or 1,460 votes. Republican challenger Jeannette Rubio received 23.94% or 464 votes.

Democratic incumbent Karla Timmons was reelected as 2nd Ward council member of Rahway, receiving 67.19% or 1,247 votes. Republican challenger William J. Brenner Jr. received 32.65% or 606 votes.

Democratic incumbent Vannie D. Parson was reelected as 3rd Ward council member of Rahway, receiving 60.99% or 1,446 votes. Republican challenger Darren John Lesinski received 38.63% or 916 votes.

Democratic incumbent David Brown was reelected as 4th Ward councilman of Rahway, receiving 82.67% or 1,402 votes. Republican challenger Jermaine Caulder received 16.92% or 287 votes.

Democratic incumbent Danielle Newbury was reelected as 5th Ward councilman of Rahway, receiving 68.97% or 1,250 votes. Republican challenger Barbara Czarnecki received 29.61% or 540 votes.

Democratic incumbent Joseph D. Gibilisco was reelected as 6th Ward councilman of Rahway, receiving 58.84% or 1,255 votes. Republican challenger Casey E. Granieri received 40.79% or 870 votes.

Incumbent candidates Bernard P. Robson, Najeh Allen and Shanna Raysick were reelected as members of the Rahway Board of Education, receiving 20.78% or 5,091 votes, 20..85% or 5,108 votes, and 20.24% or 4,958 votes. Challengers Ray Lopez, Laura Bellevue and Leslie Rippon received 13.51% or 3,309 votes, 12.41% or 3,041 votes, and 11.79% or 2,889 votes, respectively.

Roselle

Democratic incumbent Brandon Bernier was reelected 2nd Ward council member of Roselle, receiving 99.47% or 1,123 votes. He was unopposed.

Democratic challenger Rosetta McCamery was elected 5th Ward council member of Roselle, receiving 98.98% or 1,751 votes.

Incumbents Giselle Bond, Yessica Chavez and France Cortez were reelected as members of the Roselle Board of Education, receiving 34.99% or 3,367 votes, 33.74% or 3,247 votes, and 30.20% or 2,906 votes, respectively. They ran unopposed.

Roselle Park

Democratic challenger Joseph Petrosky was elected as 2nd Ward council member of Roselle Park, receiving 61.88% or 784 votes. Republican challenger Jorge Ramirez received 37.88% or 480 votes.

Democratic challenger Jay Robaina was elected as 5th Ward council member of Roselle Park, receiving 59.23% or 645 votes. Republican challenger

Eric Kennedy received 40.59% or 442 votes.

Challengers Lucy Figueiredo, Zachary Infante and Marc Fernandez were elected as members of the Roselle Park Board of Education, receiving 21.32% or 2,082 votes, 14.27% or 1,393 votes, and 14.25% or 1,392 votes, respectively. Challenger Jennifer Makhoul, incumbent Paul Baiamonte and challengers Cielo Maria Cunha and Christian Camilo received 13.65% or 1,333 votes, 13.51% or 1,319 votes, 12.54% or 1,225 votes, and 10.12% or 988 votes, respectively.

Springfield

Democratic incumbents Chris Weber and Alexander Keiser were reelected as members of the Springfield Township Committee, receiving 30.36% or 5,080 votes, and 28.20% or 4,718 votes, respectively. Republican challengers Jeffrey Chait and Catherine Guarino received 19.82% or 3,316 votes, and 21.44% or 3,587 votes, respectively.

Challengers Tracey M. Rinaldi, Dana Kelly and Jennifer Wishna were elected as members of the Springfield Board of Education, deceiving 27.91% or 3,880 votes, 27.93% or 3,882 votes, and 23.73% or 3,299 votes, respectively. Incumbent Yelena Zolotarsky received 19.78% or 2,750 votes.

Summit

Democratic candidate Michelle Kalmanson was elected as 1st Ward council member of Summit, receiving 52.88% or 2,891 votes. Republican candidate Donald Nelson received 47.06% or 2,573 votes.

Democratic candidate Claire Toth was elected as 2nd Ward council member of Summit, receiving 53.29% or 3,130 votes. Republican challenger Mark

Gunderson received 46.62% or 2,738 votes.

Union

Democratic incumbents Manuel Figueiredo and Sandra Terrell were reelected as members of the Union Township Committee, receiving 35.34% or 16.961 votes, and 34.46% or 16,539 votes, respectively. Republican challengers David J. Fitzpatrick and Stephen Laurito received 15.09% or 7,244 votes, and 14.86% or 7,133 votes, respectively.

Democratic incumbent Patricia Guerra-Frazier was reelected as a member of the Union Township Committee, receiving 99.29% or 18.097 votes. He ran unopposed.

Incumbents Chastity Santana, Greg Nasta and Kimberly Scott-Hayden were reelected as Union Board of Education members, receiving 29.05% or 11,653 votes, 29.47% or 11,823 votes, and 30.40% or 12.195 votes, respectively. Challenger Sol V. Atencio received 10.40% or 4,173 votes.