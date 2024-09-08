Union County Clerk informs out-of-county students to apply for vote-by-mail ballots today

UNION COUNTY, NJ — All students who are Union County residents attending schools outside of Union County this fall are advised to immediately apply for their vote-by-mail ballot to ensure they are received in time for the 2024 presidential primary election. Vote-by-mail ballots will be available for mailing on or about Saturday, Sept. 21. There is no option to vote by email.

“Your participation in the democratic process through voting is critical. With the presidential election fast approaching, it’s important to exercise your right to vote and contribute to shaping the future of our country,” said Union County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi. “I strongly urge all college students to apply for their mail-in ballot as soon as possible so their ballots can be sent in the first wave of mailings.”

Applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be downloaded at unioncountyvotes.com. Completed applications must be sent through the mail or brought to the county clerk’s Elizabeth or Westfield offices.

All signatures on the vote-by-mail application and ballot envelope are validated through a voter registration system. No one other than the voter may sign either the application or the ballot envelope.

Voters who prefer the county clerk’s one-stop service can come to the Elizabeth or Westfield office and apply for their ballot in person. Once received, they can complete it and place it in the inner envelope, fill out the info, then put it in the outer envelope and mail it. They may also deposit it in a secure drop-box on-site, all in the same visit. Privacy booths are located at the offices for voters to fill out their ballots.

Due to post office delays, ballots must be mailed back and received no later than Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, in order to be counted.

For more information about the county clerk’s election services, visit unioncountyvotes.com or contact the Elections Division at 908-527-4996 or [email protected].

For more information about all county clerk programs and services, visit online at ucnj.org/county-clerk or call 908-527-4787.