Union County celebrates Women’s History Month

CRANFORD, NJ — In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, has announced a live speaking event titled “One Woman’s Journey as an Advocate for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” featuring McCarter & English attorney Simone Wilson-Brito as guest speaker.

Residents are welcome to attend this free event and learn about Wilson-Brito’s insightful experiences as a lawyer and champion of social justice on Wednesday, March 20, at 12:30 p.m., at the UCNJ Union College of Union County, NJ Cranford Campus, Victor M. Richel Student Commons, 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford.

“As a proud, devoted working mother and a strong advocate for women, this year, as part of my 2024 chairwoman’s initiatives of ‘Growing Together in Union County,’ I am working to provide women with the necessary resources and opportunities for their thriving success,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded.

“This year, we are happy to feature Ms. Simone Wilson-Brito as our guest speaker for Women’s History Month. Ms. Wilson-Brito is an exemplary figure and a fitting choice to illuminate this month. Her strong leadership, commitment to dismantling the barriers of racism and injustice, and aspiration to forge a more inclusive future for our community make her an outstanding individual. She serves as an excellent role model for young girls and women, and we encourage everyone to attend this inspirational free event.”

The theme for National Women’s History Month 2024 is “Women Who Advocate for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.” This theme recognizes women throughout the country who understand the need to eliminate bias and discrimination from our personal lives and institutions to have a more positive future.

Wilson-Brito is the co-chairperson of McCarter & English’s Real Estate Practice Group. She is also co-chairperson of the firm’s Women’s Initiative Steering Committee, tasked with advancing women at the firm, and the Social Justice Project, tasked with advancing the firm’s initiatives to dismantle structural racism and combat the impact of racial injustice in our communities. Her work on the Women’s Initiative Steering Committee has led to McCarter receiving Gold Standard Certification from the Women in Law Empowerment Forum. She is listed as one of New Jersey’s most influential Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leaders in the year 2021 and is currently listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America of 2024.

She is an active volunteer and also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for the YMCA of Newark and Vicinity. Her passion for volunteering and pro-bono work has grown alongside her career as a lawyer and an advocate for women. Notably, she was part of a team of lawyers who helped 14 families affected by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 by assisting them in acquiring new homes after being displaced. She represents clients seeking asylum in the United States from their home country out of fear of persecution or harm and works with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project and the New Jersey Innocence Project through Rutgers University, assessing innocence claims.

“Women’s History Month is a special time to celebrate and highlight the countless contributions of women who have helped shape our society. It is also an opportunity to recognize those who are currently working hard to create a better future for all,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Affairs Advisory Board. “Ms.Wilson-Brito’s dedication to promoting women, minorities and the disadvantaged is a source of inspiration to us all. We would like to invite you to join us in commemorating National Women’s Month this March by attending our event.”

The speaking presentation is free of charge to all Union County residents. To register for the event, visit UCNJ.ORG/WHM.