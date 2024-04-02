Union County celebrates success of care packing event for military women overseas

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Union County Board of County Commissioners, in collaboration with the 102D Cavalry Family Readiness Group, has announced the success of a month-long collection drive aimed at supporting military women serving overseas.

“We are incredibly proud of the outpouring of support from our community during this initiative,” said Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Together, we have shown our military women serving overseas that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed. This event embodies the spirit of Women’s History Month and highlights our commitment to uplifting and supporting our servicewomen.”

Throughout the month of March, Union County residents came together to honor the bravery and sacrifices of our military women by donating toiletries and feminine products to be sent overseas. Teaming up with Amazon, Union College of Union County, NJ and Girls Helping Girls Period, an organization that advocates to normalize periods and create menstrual equity, the Union County Board of County Commissioners organized a packing event on Monday, March 25, at the Cranford Campus-Richel Student Commons of Union College of Union County.

“I am grateful to Union College for hosting this important Women’s History Month event and program to support women serving overseas. As a Navy veteran, advocating for our women service members is deeply important to me – whether that’s fighting for the benefits they’ve earned, ensuring our servicewomen have access to equipment that meets their needs, or addressing the issue of military sexual trauma in our armed forces,” said Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey 11th Congressional District.

Students from Union College of Union County, NJ volunteered their time to assemble boxes filled with essential items, including wellness products such as Midol and Liquid IV, and comforting treats such as fuzzy socks and playing cards, to be sent to local women serving abroad. The event was a true display of generosity, reflecting Union County’s support for our military women.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to Union County, the generous sponsors and community members for supporting the female soldiers deployed from the 102nd Cavalry and NJ Army National Guard,” said Danielle Bracco of the 102D Cavalry Family Readiness Group. “The thoughtful care packages, filled with essential supplies, represent a strong symbol of support and encouragement. Today’s event showcases a genuine sense of community and kindness, highlighting a deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by our service members and their families. Thank you for standing by our troops and showing your heartfelt appreciation.”

For more information about future initiatives and events, contact Jennifer Erdos from the Union County Office on Women at 908-527-4216 or email [email protected].

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins