Union County celebrates Black history and culture with month-long series of events

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents and friends to celebrate National Black History Month this February with a series of engaging events that highlight the voices, cultural contributions, and historical significance of African Americans throughout history. This year’s theme, “African Americans and Labor,” emphasizes the profound ways that Black Americans have impacted the workforce, from enslaved domestic workers, to agricultural and industrial employees, to leadership roles in modern times.

“The history of Black Americans is one of resilience, strength, and hope in the face of discrimination and the struggle for freedom and equality,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “This February, we honor this journey by reflecting on the profound contributions of the Black community and celebrating its vital role in shaping our shared past. I invite you to join us for vibrant events as we honor this rich culture together.”

The month-long celebration kicked off on Monday, Feb. 3, with a raising of the Pan-African flag, also known as the Black Liberation Flag, on the front steps of the historic Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth.

“We proudly raise this flag each year to honor our ancestors and their enduring legacy,” said Union County Commissioner James Baker. “With each wave, we celebrate their strength and contributions, fostering pride in our children and community for generations to come.”

The series continues on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., with a jazz performance at Union County Performing Arts Center’s Hamilton Stage, 360 Hamilton St., Rahway. Co-sponsored by the city of Rahway, guests will enjoy a performance by the jazz trio Grown Groovin’, led by multi-instrumentalist and Plainfield native Anthony Nelson Jr., and featuring musical talents Kenny Davis on acoustic bass and Winard Harper on drums. The event will begin with a presentation of the 2025 Chester Holmes Humanitarian Award by the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

The show is free, but registration is required. Each household may reserve as many as four tickets while supplies last. For larger group reservations, contact Judith Guest at the Union County Office of Community Engagement and Diversity at 908-527-4388. Seating is first come, first served. Reserve your free tickets today at //ucpac.org/events.

The Jazz Performance is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts. This event was organized by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs and in collaboration with the Union County Performing Arts Center.

“Black History Month is a time to honor the achievements of the past, celebrate the creativity and spirit of the present, and inspire hope for the future,” said Union County Commissioner Michèle S. Delisfort. “This year, as we reflect on the theme of African Americans and labor, we are proud to showcase the talents of Anthony Nelson, Jr. and the Grown Groovin’ trio. Their artistry is a testament to the enduring influence of Black culture and its ability to transcend barriers, build community and uplift us all. I invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of jazz, as we come together to celebrate the richness of Black history and the vibrant contributions of the Black community in Union County and beyond.”

The 2025 Black History Month event lineup concludes Wednesday, Feb. 26, at noon, with a special history seminar by secretary-treasurer of the New Jersey Education Association Petal Robertson. The event will take place at Union College of Union County, Victor M. Richel Student Commons area, 1033 Springfield Ave.,Cranford. To register for this free event, visit //ucnj.org/bhm.

The Black History Seminar is funded in part by a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, part of the Division of Cultural Affairs in the Department of State. The event was organized by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs and held in collaboration with UCNJ Union College of Union County.

“The contributions of Black people, upon whose backs the nation and its economy were built during the era of American enslavement, and which continue today in business, government, the arts, and various other fields, have been crucial in founding and strengthening communities like ours and all across America,” said Union County Commissioner Rebecca Williams. “This is a time to reflect on the progress we have made, recharge, and continue forth together on our journey towards equality and justice for all.”

Additionally, the Union County Commissioners will be showcasing inspiring artwork from local Black Artists in an exhibit at the Commissioners Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth.

Residents and guests may visit the free exhibit Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout the month of February.

Residents seeking more information, including a full lineup of events for Black History Month, can visit //ucnj.org/bhm.