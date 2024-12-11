Union County celebrated National Adoption Day with 12 new ‘forever families’ on Nov. 22

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Surrogate Court celebrated its 16th annual Adoption Day Friday on Nov. 22. National Adoption Day is a national effort to raise awareness of the needs of children and youth waiting to find permanent, loving families. This annual, one-day event has made the dreams of thousands of children throughout New Jersey come true by working with policymakers, practitioners and advocates to finalize adoptions and create and celebrate “forever families.”

“Adoption Day is one of the most meaningful events I have the privilege of being a part of as a surrogate. It is a day when we celebrate the creation of forever families and give children the opportunity to thrive in a loving, supportive environment,” said Union County Surrogate Christopher Hudak. “Every adoption is a remarkable and unique story, and Adoption Day is a time to share those stories and shine a light on the families who make them possible.”

This year’s event included a total of 12 participating families. Nine of these families finalized their adoption proceedings on the day of the event, including one family adopting two children. One additional family, whose adoption was finalized earlier this year, also took part in the celebration. Of the adoptions, three are private, while nine were facilitated in partnership through the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

The Surrogate Court partnered with CASA of Passaic and Union Counties, the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency, The Superior Court of NJ and the Union County Sheriff’s Office to commemorate the day. Special contributions of decorative artwork from Elizabeth Public Schools, and a musical performance by Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy Choir, as well as various donations from David Brearly Middle High School’s “Bears That Care” program in Kenilworth added a heartfelt and vibrant touch to the celebration.

“Every child deserves the love and security of a forever family, and National Adoption Day reminds us of the incredible impact adoption has on the lives of children and parents alike,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “I am deeply moved by the families who open their hearts and homes to children in need. It is an honor to be part of a celebration that highlights the beauty and strength of these new families.”

For information on adopting in New Jersey, contact the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. An application can be filled out through Foster and Adoptive Family Services on the DCP and P website, by calling 1-800-222-0047 or emailing [email protected]. Contact the Union County Surrogate’s Office at 908-527-4280 to inquire about court filing requirements.