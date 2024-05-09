Union County Cannabis Job Fair cultivates employment opportunities for residents

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced a Job Fair: Opportunities in Cannabis Industry on Thursday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the UCNJ Union College of Union County NJ’s Elizabeth campus, located at 40 West Grand St., Elizabeth. This job fair is a collective effort of the Board of County Commissioners and the American Job Center.

“The cannabis industry is vital for both recreational enjoyment and medical relief, meeting the diverse needs of many people,” said Union County Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Cannabis is known to treat a range of ailments including chronic pain, nausea, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and symptoms associated with cancer and HIV/AIDS. Embracing both aspects, the industry promotes holistic well-being, empowering individuals to lead healthier lives. We encourage anyone looking for employment opportunities to join us on May 9.”

The fair will host employers looking to fill positions ranging from cannabis extraction technician and budtender to reception and security.

“Since our first Cannabis Job Fair in 2023, Union County has seen a remarkable change. From just two dispensaries, we are now home to 12 thriving establishments,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, who also serves as liaison to the Workforce Development Board. “These dispensaries aren’t just places to buy cannabis – they are centers of employment. By facilitating connections between job seekers and employers in this rapidly growing sector, we are not only promoting economic development but also ensuring that Union County remains at the forefront of this emerging industry.”

The New Jersey cannabis industry has experienced an extraordinary surge of growth in 2024, especially compared to the previous year. With legislative changes and regulatory updates, the industry has expanded rapidly, leading to a significant increase in the number of dispensaries and growing facilities across the state. This surge has not only increased job opportunities, but has also improved access to both medicinal and recreational cannabis products.

Interested residents should visit http:// www.ucnj.org/cannajobs to register. For more information, or to learn how your business can participate in the Cannabis Job Fair, contact Carolina Marin at [email protected].