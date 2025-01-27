Union County begins mailing vote-by-mail ballots for special primary election

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi has announced that the Board of Education of the Scotch Plains–Fanwood School District Special Election will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28. All vote-by-mail ballots were sent out on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and residents who requested them can expect to receive a large yellow envelope containing their ballot in the mail later this week.

Vote-by-mail ballots are also available at the Union County Clerk’s Westfield Office, 300 North Ave. East, in the Colleen Fraser Building.

“The special election is an important opportunity for residents to make their voices heard on local funding issues,” said Rajoppi. “I encourage all voters to watch for their vote-by-mail envelopes and take the necessary steps to ensure their voices are heard.”

The ballot will include a spending proposal to raise additional funds for administration, staffing, nursing, security, custodial services, operational costs, various services, supplies and related equipment. For more information about voting in Union County elections, visit www.unioncountyvotes.com or call 908-527-4996.