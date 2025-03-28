Union County baseball teams square off in 2025 season

UNION COUNTY, NJ — For the first time, a Union County baseball team won a state championship in Hamilton a year ago, as the Governor Livingston High School Highlanders captured the Group 2 crown for the fourth time in program history.

With players such as junior University Virginia commit Zach Geertsma back at shortstop and senior Stetson University-bound right hander Matty Diskin on the mound once again, Governor Livingston will be in the mix to make an attempt at repeating as a state champion for the first time.

There are four new head coaches in Union County this year, including Ryan Matlosz at Cranford High School, J.R. Luccarelli at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, Waldy Arias at Plainfield High School and Craig Goldberg at Linden High School.

Teams right now are completing their final scrimmages ahead of Opening Day, which for 15 Union County schools will be Tuesday, April 1, and, for the other three, Thursday, April 3.

Some of the best records last year included Governor Livingston tying the program record for wins in a season with 28 during a 28-5 campaign that included a 9-4 record in the Union County Conference’s Watchung Division and a 3-2 setback at Delbarton School. Governor Livingston is scheduled to host Delbarton on Palm Sunday, April 13, at 1 p.m., up on the hill in Berkeley Heights.

Scotch Plains–Fanwood was the other team in Union County to win 20 games last year, going 20-9 in head coach Joe Higgins’ final season at the helm. The Raiders won the Watchung Division at 9-3.

Mountain Division schools Union Catholic and Elizabeth high schools both went 16-9, with Union Catholic winning the division at 10-2.

Westfield High School went 19-7 and earned the top seed for the Union County Tournament and fellow Watchung Division school Summit High School went 18-6-1 in posting another winning season.

Also from the Mountain Division, Jonathan Dayton High School went 17-12 and captured another North 2, Group 1 sectional state championship, led by junior Frank Dasti, who blanked David Brearley High School, 4-0, in the title game. Dasti reached 100 hits last year and will continue playing in college at St. Joseph’s University.

David Brearley had another fine year under head coach Dave Kaplow, coming in with a winning record of 17-9.

Roselle Park High School, with head coach Rob Salamanca, went 13-10 overall and won the Valley Division with a perfect league mark of 7-0.

Diskin shut out Pascack Valley High School, 3-0, in the Group 2 final and was also the winning pitcher in the UCT final at Kean University against Westfield, which was a 10-8 Governor Livingston victory. Diskin took a shutout into the bottom of the seventh with Governor Livingston leading 10-0, before Westfield staged a miraculous comeback that saw the Blue Devils score eight runs, have the tying runs on base and the winning run at the plate before Governor Livingston registered the third and final out.

Governor Livingston won the UCT for the fourth time and the first time since 2021. The Highlanders captured UCT and state championships in the same year for the first time.

Matlosz is a 1999 Cranford graduate who played for head coaches James Shriner and Dennis McCaffery at Cranford and was a longtime, respected assistant coach with McCaffery, who is now the head coach at St. Joseph High School, Metuchen. Matlosz was also inducted into the Union County Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Luccarelli was an assistant coach at Scotch Plains–Fanwood for 10 years with Higgins. He was also an assistant coach at Greenfield College and Elizabeth. He played his high school ball at Neptune and collegiately at Kean.

Goldberg was previously the head coach at Roselle Catholic and now takes over at Linden.

Goldberg, who played at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, was previously a varsity assistant at St. Joseph, Metuchen, and, before that, at John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Iselin.

Arias was one of the best baseball players ever at Plainfield and was then a standout second baseman and third baseman at Campbell University. A 2018 Plainfield graduate, Arias was a perfect 44 for 44 in stolen base attempts his junior year in 2017 and finished with more than 100 hits, 100 runs and 100 stolen bases.

There are eight games scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, that include Union County schools, with the other three to open two days later on Thursday, April 3.

Following is the full schedule:

Union County Baseball 2025 Opening Day No. 1

Tuesday, April 1, at 4 p.m.

Governor Livingston at Elizabeth

Westfield at David Brearley

Cranford at Oratory Prep

Scotch Plains–Fanwood at Arthur L. Johnson

New Providence at Union

Summit at Jonathan Dayton

Union Catholic at Roselle Park

Hillside at Newark University

Union County Baseball 2025 Opening Day No. 2

Thursday, April 3, at 4 p.m.

Middletown North at Rahway

Linden at Plainfield

Union County baseball head coaches for 2025

Union: Lou Clemente

Roselle Park: Rob Salamanca

David Brearley: Dave Kaplow

Jonathan Dayton: Mike Abbate

Governor Livingston: Chris Roof

Summit: Kevin Zaleski

Elizabeth: Kristian Cortizo

Hillside: Sean Morris

Linden: Craig Goldberg

Rahway: Brad Edwards

Cranford: Ryan Matlosz

Arthur L. Johnson: Dave Kennedy

Westfield: Jay Cook

Plainfield: Waldy Arias

Scotch Plains–Fanwood: J.R. Luccarelli

New Providence: Chris Brodeur

Union Catholic: Anthony Colletti, Jr.

Oratory Prep: Bob Costello

Union County Conference baseball alignment for 2025

Watchung Division

Cranford

Governor Livingston

New Providence

Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Summit

Union Catholic

Westfield

Defending champ: Scotch Plains–Fanwood

Union Catholic moved up after winning the Mountain Division last year.

Mountain Division

David Brearley

Jonathan Dayton

Elizabeth

Arthur L. Johnson

Oratory Prep

Roselle Park

Union

2024 champ: Union Catholic

Roselle Park moved up after winning the Valley Division last year.

Valley Division

Hillside

Linden

Plainfield

Rahway

2024 champ: Roselle Park

Roselle Catholic is not fielding a team this year.

File Photo