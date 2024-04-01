Union County announces Senior Center artwork now on display in Commissioners Gallery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced a beautiful collection of original artworks will be presented from Plainfield’s Senior Center in the Commissioner’s Gallery. The gallery is located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth. Residents are welcome to visit and enjoy the art display during gallery hours on Mondays to Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibition showcases artwork created as part of a program funded by the Local Arts Program grant through the Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs. It includes a diverse range of pieces, such as quilts, jewelry, works on paper, mixed media and ceramics. The exhibit will be open to the public, now through Friday, April 12.

“The County of Union is proud of the exceptional talents that a lot of our residents possess, and currently, this pride extends to the senior community,” said Commissioner Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “The artwork displayed in this gallery is a demonstration of the continued creative and artistic mastery that thrives in this group. It is truly remarkable and inspiring, and we would like to show our senior community the love and support they deserve by visiting the exhibit. I hope to see you there!”

The Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, part of the Department of Parks and Recreation, coordinates the exhibits at the Commissioners Gallery. For further information about this and other programs and services related to the arts and history in Union County, you may visit the office, located at 633 Pearl St., Elizabeth; call at 908-558-2550 or email at [email protected]. NJ relay users dial 7-1-1.

“We are thrilled to see our senior community engaging in enjoyable activities and building new relationships. The art pieces they have created for us are truly exceptional, and we are eagerly anticipating your visit to experience and appreciate them,” said Bette-Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Cultural & Heritage Board.

This program is partly funded by a grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of Cultural Affairs in the Department of State.

For more information about this presentation and other activities and programs of the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, visit ucnj.org/cultural, email [email protected] or call 908-558-2550.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins