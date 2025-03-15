Union County announces registration for 2025 Senior Art Exhibit

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that registration is now open for the 2025 Union County Senior Art Exhibit. This annual showcase celebrates the creativity of Union County’s senior artists and will be on display from Monday, April 21, to Wednesday, June 4, at the Scotch Plains campus of Union College of Union County, NJ.

Residents of Union County, age 60 and older, both professional and non-professional artists, are invited to submit original artwork completed between April 2022 and April 2025. The exhibit is coordinated by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs and will conclude with a special reception for all exhibiting artists on Wednesday, June 4.

“The Senior Art Exhibit is a wonderful opportunity for our older residents to showcase their artistic talents and share their creativity with the community,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “We encourage all senior artists, whether they are seasoned professionals or trying something new, to participate in this inspiring event.”

Artists may enter their work in the following categories: acrylic painting, oil painting, watercolor, pastel, works on paper – drawing, photography, digital art – excluding digital photography, mixed media, printmaking, sculpture and craft. A panel of professional artists will judge the entries, with separate awards for professional and non-professional artists. First-place winners will advance to the New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show in the fall.

“The Union County Senior Art Exhibit is an important celebration of artistic expression at any stage of life,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board. “Each year, we are amazed by the incredible talent on display and we are proud to provide a platform for our senior artists to be recognized.”

The deadline to register is Sunday, April 13, and online registration is required. Complete rules, instructions and the registration form are available at https://ucnj.org/senior-art. Seniors without internet access may have a relative or friend register on their behalf, or they can contact the Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs for assistance by calling 908-558-2552 weekdays. Relay users dial 7-1-1.

For more information or to request assistance with registration, email [email protected] or call 908-558-2552.