Union County announces exciting lineup of events for 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites all residents, family and friends to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month this fall. The month-long observance of Latino and Hispanic culture will be commemorated through a series of events, including a captivating art exhibit showcasing vibrant pieces by Hispanic artists, family movie nights, a theatrical production that delves into the depths of Mexican culture and other engaging activities aimed at inspiring and educating audiences on the multifaceted wonders of the Hispanic culture.

“We are taking this opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the rich Latino and Hispanic culture that is an integral part of Union County and our entire nation,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “We invite all residents and visitors to join us in exploring this diverse culture through its history, accomplishments, art, music and cuisine during the events we have planned. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept.15 through Oct. 15. Initially starting as a week-long celebration in 1968, it was later extended to a month by President Ronald Reagan 20 years later. The month-long observance is intended to recognize the valuable contributions, cultural influence and socio-economic impact of the Hispanic community on our society.

“As the first Latina on the Commissioner Board in Union County, I hold this position with immense pride on behalf of all Latinos who have journeyed to this country with dreams and aspirations,” said Union County Commissioner Vice Chairperson Lourdes Leon. “From Mexico to Colombia, and across South and Central America to the Caribbean Islands, our nation embraces a vast and diverse Latino community every day. Many, including myself, proudly call Union County our home and it is a true honor to celebrate the Hispanic community throughout this month, as it significantly contributes to the legacy of Union County.”

Hispanic Heritage Month’s calendar of events kicks off with the annual Union County Hispanic Heritage Month Flag-Raising Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 16, at 4:45 p.m., on the front steps of the Union County Courthouse in Elizabeth.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a chance for us to highlight the rich traditions, talents and stories of the Latino community that have shaped Union County into what it is today,” said Union County Commissioner Sergio Granados. “As a proud Salvadoran-American, it fills me with immense pride to celebrate our diverse backgrounds while recognizing the unique contributions that each Hispanic culture brings to our community. I encourage all residents no matter what ethnicity to participate in these meaningful events, learn something new and share in the beauty of the Hispanic experience.”

The full schedule of events is as follows:

• Monday, Sept. 16, at 4:45 p.m. – Annual Union County Hispanic Heritage Month Flag-Raising Ceremony, Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth;

• Friday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. – Movie Night, featuring “The Book of Life,” at Kawameeh Park, 1750 Morris Ave., Union;

• Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 4:30 p.m. – Movie Night, featuring “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” Washington Elementary School, 427 Darrow Ave., Plainfield;

• Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. – Family Fun Day, free to attend, live music, arts and crafts, giveaways, food trucks, Warinanco Park, Roselle, in case of rain, event will be inside Warinanco Sports Center, located at 1 Park Drive, Roselle;

• Thursday, Oct. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Hispanic Leadership Event, presented by Anna D. Martinez, director of NJ Division on Women, Union College of Union County, NJ, 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford; and

• Saturday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. – “Mexico Beyond Mariachi: Trekking Mexico,” presented by city of Rahway, UCPAC, 1601 Irving St., Rahway, tickets $6 per person, to purchase tickets, visit ucpac.org.

Additionally, an Hispanic Art exhibit featuring community artists will be on display throughout the month of September at the Commissioner’s Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth.

For the most up-to-date information about these events, visit ucnj.org/hhm. For more information, contact Judith Guest, Community Engagement and Diversity coordinator, at 908-527-4388 or via email at [email protected].

For more information about events and activities in Union County parks, visit ucnj.org/parks-recreation or see the calendar listing at ucnj.org/calendar.