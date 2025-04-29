Union County announces $300,000 in local arts grants for 2025

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 44 organizations will receive funding through the 2025 Union County Local Arts Grant Program. These re-grants, totaling $300,000, are a portion of the Local Arts Program grant of $434,400 awarded to the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

“Through this funding, we continue our commitment to ensuring that the arts remain accessible and flourishing throughout Union County,’” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Lourdes M. Leon. “The arts bring creativity and cultural enrichment to our communities, and we are proud to support the incredible organizations that make these experiences possible.”

Local Arts Program funds for 2025 were awarded to the following organizations:

• ACP Arts Ink, $7,600 – general operating support;

• Afternoon Music, $4,800 – presenting a concert series at Beacon Unitarian Universalist Church in Summit;

• Borough of Mountainside, $2,000 – presenting Art and Dance Classes for Seniors;

• Catalyst Theatre Company Productions, $10,800 – general operating support;

• CDC Theater, $13,200 – general operating support;

• Chinese American Music Ensemble, $6,000 – general operating support;

• Choral Art Society of New Jersey, $11,300 – general operating support;

• City of Linden, $3,700 – presenting the Linden Art and Entertainment Festival;

• City of Rahway, Department of Recreation and Senior Services, $3,600 – presenting seasonal art classes and summer art workshops

• Community Access Unlimited, $4,600 – presenting a program of Art Appreciation and Expression for Individuals with Disabilities;

• Concord Singers, $8,100 – general operating support;

• Continuo Arts Foundation, $11,500 – general operating support;

• Cranford Public Library, $3,400 – presenting a community darkroom and a series of readings of original plays;

• Dreamhouse Theater Company, $3,400 – presenting a Theater Production of “The Amen Corner,” by James Baldwin;

• duCret School of the Arts, $13,300 – general operating support;

• Elizabeth Youth Theater Ensemble, $12,100 – general operating support;

• Friends of Summit Public Art, $8,600 – general operating support;

• Housing with Hope Foundation, $4,200 – presenting Golden Arts Program, art classes for low-income seniors;

• Imperial Brass, $3,500 – general operating support;

• JCC of Central NJ, $4,200 – presenting an International Jewish Film Festival;

• Kenilworth Library, $4,000 – presenting cultural celebrations from around the world;

• Life Drawing Studio Group, $11,100 – general operating support;

• Linden Free Public Library, $2,400 – presenting Multi-Disciplinary Programs for Children and Families;

• Mostly Music, $7,400 – general operating support;

• NJ Workshop for the Arts, $12,000 – general operating support;

• Plainfield Senior Citizens Center, $3,800 – presenting Multi-Disciplinary Art Classes for Plainfield Seniors;

• Plainfield Symphony Society, $13,200 – general operating support;

• Roselle Park Library, $2,200 – presenting a concert series with diverse musical genres;

• Society of Musical Arts, $3,100 – presenting a series of free classical concerts;

• Steeple Concerts at St. Paul’s, $3,900 – presenting Masterworks at St. Paul’s, Season Finale of the Steeple Concerts Series;

• Summit Chorale, Inc., $11,200 – general operating support;

• Summit Public Library, $3,500 – presenting Music and Theater Performances at the Library;

• Summit Symphony, $9,900 – general operating support;

• The August Symphony, $3,700 – presenting August Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Concert;

• The Celebration Singers, $11,700 – general operating support;

• The Community Players of Westfield, $12,600 – general operating support;

• The Kings’s Daughters Day School, $4,300 – presenting a music and movement program for children;

• The Playhouse Association – Summit Playhouse, $11,200 – General Operating Support

• The Theater Project, $12,300 – general operating support;

• Township of Cranford, $3,100 – Downtown Cranford’s Senior Citizen Film Series;

• Township of Union, $3,600 – presenting “The Art of U: U Parade Project,” a public art project for downtown Union;

• Trinitas Foundation, $3,800 – presenting Art Classes for At-Risk Teens with a Pop-Up Art Show;

• Westfield Community Band, $2,700 – general operating support; and

• YWCA of Union County, $3,400 – providing art classes for survivors of domestic violence.

“The commissioners are proud of the programming supported by the Local Arts Grants, which provide access to a broad range of arts experiences in every discipline. I urge all our residents, take advantage of the opportunity to go and see high-quality art and performances in our communities,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Union County Cultural and Heritage Programs Advisory Board.

The Local Arts Program is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. For information about Union County grants supporting arts programs or history programs, organizations can contact the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at email [email protected] or 908-558-2550. NJ Relay users dial 7-1-1.