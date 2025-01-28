Union County advances Green Acres Grant Projects to enhance Community Parks & Recreation

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce the submission of three Green Acres NJ Department of Environmental Protection Grant applications for 2025. These applications, facilitated through the Union County Open Space, Recreation and Historic Preservation Trust Fund, aim to enhance and expand recreational opportunities across the county.

The projects include an inclusive playground at Unami Park, located in the borough of Garwood and town of Westfield; improvements to Wheeler Spray Park in the city of Linden; and an upcoming Stewardship Grant initiative at the “Deserted Village” of Feltville, located in the Watchung Reservation in the township of Berkeley Heights.

“The Union County Board of County Commissioners is dedicated to ensuring that all of our residents, regardless of their abilities or where they live, have access to high-quality recreational spaces,” said Commissioner Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded.

“These Green Acres grants highlight our commitment to promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and environmental stewardship throughout our parks system. We are proud to lead the way in creating spaces where families and individuals can gather, play, and enjoy the outdoors together.”

As part of the ongoing renovations at Unami Park, located in the municipalities of Garwood and Westfield, the existing playground will be updated to comply with the standards outlined in Jake’s Law. Passed in 2018, Jake’s Law encourages the development of inclusive playgrounds that exceed Americans with Disabilities Act standards, ensuring accessibility for individuals with disabilities. These renovations represent a significant step forward in creating recreational spaces that are welcoming and accessible to all residents of Union County.

In addition, Wheeler Spray Park in the city of Linden is slated for substantial upgrades through the 2025 Urban Park Green Acres Grant Program guidelines. This initiative focuses on urban parks in communities that face adverse cumulative stressors, promoting restorative and accessible recreational spaces. These improvements are part of Union County’s ongoing commitment to fostering vibrant, equitable and inclusive community resources.

“Our Open Space Trust Fund continues to play a crucial role in transforming Union County’s parks into welcoming and inclusive spaces for all,” said Commissioner Sergio Granados, chairperson of the Union County Open Space Trust Fund. “By advancing these projects, we are not only improving the quality of life for our residents but also setting a standard for innovation and inclusivity in public recreation. These enhancements reflect our commitment to making Union County a place where everyone feels valued and supported.”

The 2025 Stewardship Green Acres Grant Program, designed to support the restoration and preservation of natural resources and historic landscapes on properties listed in the New Jersey and/or National Historic Registers, will provide funding to restore the landscape at the Deserted Village of Feltville in the Watchung Reservation in Berkeley Heights. This project will aim to improve the site’s natural environment while preserving its cultural heritage, ensuring it will remain a valuable resource for future generations.

To ensure these projects reflect the needs and desires of our residents, Union County is launching a community outreach program. Residents are encouraged to participate by completing surveys available at https://ucnj.org/green-acres-grants. This website will also provide regular updates on each project as they progress, offering an opportunity for the community to stay informed and engaged.

For more information about these projects and Union County’s Open Space Trust Fund initiatives, contact Angelica Cedeno at [email protected] or 908-558-2279.